New York City FC vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Four points separate sixth-placed New York City FC and ninth-placed Montreal Impact on the MLS Eastern Conference table as the two sides square off at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season.

Neither New York City FC nor Montreal Impact have been consistent over the course of the season and the hosts will be looking to end a three-match winless streak when they host Thierry Henry's side on Saturday.

New York City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew this past Sunday while Montreal Impact defeated Inter Miami 2-1 thanks to goals from Bojan Krkic and Maximiliano Urruti. Impact had been desperate for a win since they had lost successive games prior to the one against Inter Miami.

Thierry Henry was vocal about the same in the post-match interview. He said,

"We just needed to win. It's obvious against them it was a must-win, but we wanted to win against Philly, we wanted to win against New England.

It didn't happen obviously. The less games you have, obviously the more it's going to be a must-win at the end of the season, especially against a team that was right behind you."

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

New York City FC and Montreal Impact have clashed a total of 11 times so far. New York City FC have been the dominant side in the fixture, winning six of them. Montreal Impact have registered just one win over their Saturday opposition.

Four games have ended in draws. The last time New York City FC took on Montreal Impact was in May 2019 and New York City won 2-0 away from home.

New York City FC form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Montreal Impact form guide: D-W-L-L-W

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Team News

📋 | Starting XI 🆚 #OrlandoCity⁣

⁣#NYCFC midfielder James Sands has suffered a fracture in his right foot and did not travel with the Club to Orlando today. Sands is likely to miss the remainder of the 2020 MLS regular season.⁣

⁣#ORLvNYC | @hays_us pic.twitter.com/jtUoba0Kvf — New York City FC (@NYCFC) October 14, 2020

For New York City FC, Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gray, Heber and Sands are all unavailable and are reportedly out for the rest of the season through injuries. Other than that Ronny Deila doesn't have any casualties or suspensions to worry about.

Injuries: Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gray, Heber and James Sands

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Montreal Impact, they will have to do without Orji Okwonkwo, Steeven Issa Saba, Clement Diop, Maciel and Mathieu Choiniere are all sidelined. Lassi Lappalainen is out for the season owing to a shoulder injury.

Terrible news for Lassi Lappalainen, who will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in Italy on Wednesday. His loan ends on Dec. 31.

Injuries: Orji Okwonkwo, Steeven Issa Saba, Clement Diop, Maciel and Mathieu Choiniere and Lassi Lappalainen

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; Alexander Ring, Keaton Parks; Jesus Medina, Tajouri, Mackay-Stevens; Valentin Castellanos

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pantemis; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Waterman, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, R.Quioto, Urruti

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Prediction

New York City FC are desperate to get back to winning ways after going three matches without a win. Montreal Impact will be looking to win successive games which is something they've done so rarely. This will be a cagey affair.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Montreal Impact