Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Montreal Impact
Montreal Impact
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 23 Oct 2020, 15:15 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Four points separate sixth-placed New York City FC and ninth-placed Montreal Impact on the MLS Eastern Conference table as the two sides square off at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season.

Neither New York City FC nor Montreal Impact have been consistent over the course of the season and the hosts will be looking to end a three-match winless streak when they host Thierry Henry's side on Saturday.

New York City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew this past Sunday while Montreal Impact defeated Inter Miami 2-1 thanks to goals from Bojan Krkic and Maximiliano Urruti. Impact had been desperate for a win since they had lost successive games prior to the one against Inter Miami.

Thierry Henry was vocal about the same in the post-match interview. He said,

"We just needed to win. It's obvious against them it was a must-win, but we wanted to win against Philly, we wanted to win against New England.
It didn't happen obviously. The less games you have, obviously the more it's going to be a must-win at the end of the season, especially against a team that was right behind you."

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

New York City FC and Montreal Impact have clashed a total of 11 times so far. New York City FC have been the dominant side in the fixture, winning six of them. Montreal Impact have registered just one win over their Saturday opposition.

Four games have ended in draws. The last time New York City FC took on Montreal Impact was in May 2019 and New York City won 2-0 away from home.

New York City FC form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Advertisement

Montreal Impact form guide: D-W-L-L-W

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Team News

For New York City FC, Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gray, Heber and Sands are all unavailable and are reportedly out for the rest of the season through injuries. Other than that Ronny Deila doesn't have any casualties or suspensions to worry about.

Injuries:  Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gray, Heber and James Sands

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Montreal Impact, they will have to do without Orji Okwonkwo, Steeven Issa Saba, Clement Diop, Maciel and Mathieu Choiniere are all sidelined. Lassi Lappalainen is out for the season owing to a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Injuries: Orji Okwonkwo, Steeven Issa Saba, Clement Diop, Maciel and Mathieu Choiniere and Lassi Lappalainen

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; Alexander Ring, Keaton Parks; Jesus Medina, Tajouri, Mackay-Stevens; Valentin Castellanos

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pantemis; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Waterman, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, R.Quioto, Urruti

New York City FC vs Montreal Impact Prediction

New York City FC are desperate to get back to winning ways after going three matches without a win. Montreal Impact will be looking to win successive games which is something they've done so rarely. This will be a cagey affair.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Montreal Impact

Published 23 Oct 2020, 15:15 IST
MLS 2020 New York City FC Montreal Impact Bojan Krkic Victor Wanyama
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी