New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New York City FC will welcome New York Red Bulls to the Yankee Stadium for the Hudson River Derby on Sund.

The hosts currently sit fifth on the MLS Eastern Conference table while their city rivals are two places below in seventh.

Both sides come into this clash in high spirits, having picked up wins in their respective matches, with New York City defeating Toronto FC 1-0 away, while Red Bulls were victors over New England Revolution by the same scoreline.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

This will be the 18th re-enactment of the Hudson River derby and New York Red Bulls have the overwhelmingly better head-to-head record.

They have 10 wins and two draws to their name, while New York City FC were victorious on five previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in August when a 50th-minute strike by Kyle Duncan was enough to give New York Red Bulls a 1-0 victory at home.

New York City FC form guide: L-D-L-W-W

New York Red Bulls form guide: W-D-D-D-W

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Team News

New York City

The hosts have been ravaged by injury concerns in recent months and currently have five players ruled out due to fitness issues.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (COVID-19), James Sands (broken foot), Heber (ACL), Tayvon Gray (virus), and Gedion Zelalem (knee) are all sidelined ahead of this match.

There are no suspension worries for New York City FC.

Injuries: Tayvon Gray, Gedion Zelalem, James Sands, Heber, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Suspension: None

New York Red Bulls

The visitors, on the other hand, have a relatively fit squad to choose from and only Patrick Seagrist is ruled out with a groin injury.

There are no suspension worries for Gerhard Struber's side.

Injuries: Patrick Seagrist

Suspension: None

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

NYC FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alex Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Jesus Medina; Valentin Castellanos

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Drew Yearwood, S.C Yepes; Omir Ferandes, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The fact that this is a derby means it is hard to call, as city bragging rights could see the players up the ante in a bid to achieve the victory.

Beyond bragging rights, there is also a lot riding on this fixture for both teams, as a win will consolidate Red Bulls' position in the playoff spots, while their opponents also need the win to potentially usurp Nashville SC for the final automatic playoff spot.

A win would be a major morale-booster for NYC FC and home advantage could ultimately swing the tide in their favor.

Prediction: NYC FC 2-1 New York Red Bulls