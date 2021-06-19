New York City vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Coming off a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, New York City will aim to carry on that momentum when they welcome New England Revolution to the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

The New England Revolution have been impressive so far and will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games in the MLS.

New York City ended their three-game unbeaten run last time out when they claimed a 2-1 win away to Los Angeles FC.

After Corey Baird gave Los Angeles the lead in the 56th-minute, Jason Kreis' men turned the game around through goals from Jesus Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

This helped New York City rise to fourth place in the Eastern Conference table, one point behind third-placed Orlando City.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution have enjoyed a blistering start to the new MLS campaign.

They sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference table with a three-point cushion on second-placed Philadelphia Union.

Bruce Arena's men made it three wins from three outings last time out when they beat Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium .

Polish forward Adam Buksa scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute to cap off an impressive team display.

The New England Revolution will now aim to continue this fine form and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

New York City vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

With seven wins from 16 games against the hosts, New England Revolution head into this game as the slightly better side in the history of this fixture.

New York City have picked up five wins, while four games have ended in draws.

New York City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

New England Revolution Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

New York City vs New England Revolution Team News

New York City

The hosts head into this game with a relatively long absentee list. Gedion Zelalem, Talles Magno, Anton Tinnerholm, Alfredo Morales and Heber are all ruled out through injuries.

Thiago Andrade remains unavailable, while Alexandre Callens is on international duty with Peru.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Talles Magno, Anton Tinnerholm, Alfredo Morales, Heber

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thiago Andrade, Alexandre Callens

New England Revolution

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Luis Alberto Caicedo, who is their only injury concern heading into the game.

Injured: Luis Alberto Caicedo

Suspended: None

New York City vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Malte Amundsen; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-5-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Maciel, Matt Polster, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan, Arnor Ingvi Traustason; Adam Buksa

New York City vs New England Revolution Prediction

While both sides are in promising positions in the Eastern Conference standings, New England Revolution have been the better side so far.

They sit at the top of the log for a reason and we predict they will continue this fine form by claiming all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: New York City 1-2 New England Revolution

