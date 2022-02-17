New York RB vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2022 

The New York RB will trade tackles with Los Angeles FC in a club-friendly fixture on Saturday.

LAFC come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to DC United in another friendly fixture on Wednesday.

The New York Red Bulls also fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy in a friendly last week. Victor Vazquez and Chicharito scored in either half to guide the California outfit to victory.

The two sides will use Saturday's game as the final warm-up fixture ahead of the resumption of the new MLS season next week.

New York RB vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

This will be the third match between the two sides and they each have one win apiece while they are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2019 MLS season, when Carlos Vela was among the goals to hand LAFC a 4-2 victory.

Los Angeles FC are yet to win any of their three friendly games so far, losing two and drawing one. New York Red Bulls are also searching for their first pre-season victory.

New York RB form guide (friendlies): L-D

Los Angeles FC form guide (friendlies): L-L-D

New York RB vs Los Angeles FC Team News

New York RB

Aaron Long is the only known injury absentee for the Red Bulls.

Injury: Aaron Long

Suspension: None

Los Angeles FC

Eddie Segura and Kwadwo Opoku are both still sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Eddie Segura, Kwadwo Opoku

Suspension: None

New York RB vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

New York RB Predicted XI (3-5-2): Carlos (GK); John Tolkin, Dru Yearwood, Sean Nealis; Steven Sserwadda, Aaron Long, Lewis Morgan, Daniel Edelman, Franki Amaya; Tom Barlow, Patryk Klimala

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Franco Escobar, Mamadou Fall, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes; Ilie Sanchez, Latif Blessing; Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku, Brian Rodriguez

New York RB vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

With a return to competitive action on the horizon, both sides are likely to hit top gear to get back in shape and the right tempo for the MLS.

Although one side could nick the win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Los Angeles FC

