New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

New York Red Bulls are set to host FC Cincinnati on matchday 12 in an MLS regular-season Eastern Conference fixture.

Red Bulls come into the game in indifferent form, having won just one of their last five fixtures, while their visitors have been even poorer, failing to win any of their last six games and scoring just one goal in that period.

Getting better every day. pic.twitter.com/O2anEgkAjI — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 16, 2020

This poor form has seen Cincinnati slide down the table and they currently occupy 13th spot in the 14-team Eastern Conference, one point ahead of bottom-placed Inter Miami.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are placed seventh and are looking over their shoulders at the final position to qualify for the final series.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on five occasions in the past, with Red Bulls having the superior head-to-head record.

Four of these fixtures ended in a victory for the side from the 'Big Apple', with their solitary loss coming in the most recent fixture, a 2-0 victory for FC Cincinnati.

Nine goals have been scored by the New York Red Bulls, while they have conceded six goals against the Ohio side.

Advertisement

New York Red Bulls form guide: WLLDL

FC Cincinnati form guide: LLDDL

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Team News

New York Red Bulls coach Bradley Carnell has some injury concerns heading into this fixture.

He will be without the services of midfielder Sean Davis who has been sidelined with a knee injury for the last two weeks, as well as Marc Rzatkowski who is also unavailable.

First-choice goalkeeper Ryan Meara pulled up with an injury and had to be substituted in the 2-0 victory over D.C United on Sunday.

Injured: Marc Rzatkowski, Sean Davis

Doutbful: Ryan Meara

Suspended: None

The visitors are still without the services of Jimmy McLaughlin. The midfielder has been sidelined by a long-term ankle injury since March.

Injured: Jimmy McLaughlin

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen, Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Drew Yearwood, S.C Yepes; Alejandro Romero, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-5-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Watson, Tom Pettersson; Joe Gyau Yuya Kubo, Caeb Stanko, Frankie Amaya, Andrew Gutman; Alan Cruz, Jurgen Locadia

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Neither side are in spectacular form but New York Red Bulls undeniably need the points more than their opponents.

The hosts currently occupy one of the last two spots for the final series in the Eastern Conference but their position is shaky, with just six points separating them from bottom-placed Inter Miami.

Indeed, Cincinnati can inject life into their fledgling campaign with a victory and manager Jaap Stam will be charging his wards to go all out for the win.

This will, however, be a tall order, as his side have been one of the poorest teams in the league so far.

Cincinnati have a scoring problem and have scored only one goal in their last six matches, while they are without a victory since their 2-0 win over their next opponents.

For New York Red Bulls, they will head into the game with renewed confidence, with their 2-0 win over DC United having snapped a four-game winless run.

Bradley Carnell will be sweating on the fitness of his first-choice goalkeeper, while the absence of his two holding midfielders has been a cause for concern.

The hosts will be eager to get revenge for their loss to Cincinnati back in July and will need all three points to solidify their quest for the series.

Given the difference in form and quality of both sides, it is hard to see Cincinnati picking up anything from this game and the New York Red Bulls will most likely emerge victorious.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-0 FC Cincinnati