New York Red Bulls vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS is back in action tomorrow with an Eastern Conference clash as a resurgent New York Red Bulls outfit takes on DC United at the Red Bull Arena. Both sides will have top-four aspirations for this season but find themselves at different ends of the MLS Eastern Conference table.

The New York Red Bulls are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and can move into the top four with a victory tomorrow. The New York team was held to a disappointing draw against the New England Revolution and will want to make amends with a good performance tomorrow.

DC United, on the other hand, is struggling in the MLS regular season and finds itself in a lowly 13th place in the Eastern Conference table. The away side has struggled defensively this season and was suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Union earlier this week.

Previewing our match against the New York Red Bulls... in New Jersey.#VamosUnited — dcunited (@dcunited) August 31, 2020

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls and DC United are two of the oldest sides in the MLS and have played 79 regular-season fixtures against each other. DC United holds a historical advantage and has won 34 games as opposed to the Red Bulls' 30 victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides at the Red Bull Arena in 2019 ended in a 0-0 stalemate. The New York Red Bulls hold the upper hand going into this game based on current form.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-L

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-L-D-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Team News

Tim Parker is suspended for this game

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have a fully-fit squad and the team selection tomorrow will not be hampered by player injuries. Tim Parker is suspended, however, and will have to sit on the sidelines after his late red card against the New England Revolution.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tim Parker

DC United struggled against the Philadelphia Union

DC United

DC United has to find a way to solve its defensive problems against the New York Red Bulls and cannot afford to concede early goals. Star midfielder Paul Arriola is still recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for the game.

Injured: Paul Arriola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek, Jason Pedant; Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero; Omir Fernandez, Daniel Royer

Samuel Tetteh and Dru Yearwood have joined the full squad in training.#RedRunsDeep | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/0xbUfE3k9j — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 1, 2020

DC United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant; Kevin Paredes, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Ulises Segura

New York Red Bulls vs DC United Prediction

The New York Red Bulls go into this game as the favourites and the likes of Alejandro Romero and Daniel Royer will have to step up and secure the three points for the home side. The Red Bulls can move into the top four with a victory and need to be at their best tomorrow.

DC United has been nowhere near its best this season and has failed to win a single MLS game since the restart. The away team will have to plug the gaps in its defence to stand a chance against the New York Red Bulls and is unlikely to avoid defeat in this fixture.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-0 DC United

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time