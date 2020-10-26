New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

It's what you call a proper six-pointer as New York Red Bulls host New England Revolution at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Wednesday in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup. The Red Bulls played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire on Sunday and have now drawn all of their last three games.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution took a point from their trip to Nashville and are currently sitting at sixth on the Eastern Conference standings, three points ahead of their Wednesday's opponents.

It's a fixture that has produced cagey affairs of late and Revolution will be looking to pull away and put some distance between themselves and the pack right behind them that's playing catch-up.

New York Red Bulls fought till the very end to eke out a point in their latest match against Chicago Fire and were saved by Brian White's goal in the 92nd minute. White spoke about his side's never-say-die attitude in the post-match interview.

"I think it shows a lot of resilience, never give up, even when we go down. We fight to the very last whistle and shows that we're able to score two goals [over the last two matches] in the final minute of the game.

Unfortunately, it came down to that kind of situation where we want to win these games instead of just tie, but it shows the character of this team to always fight no matter what."

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution have squared up 44 times till today. New England Revolution have won 17 meetings between the two while New York Red Bulls have been victorious on 13 occasions. 14 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was on the 30th of August and they played out a 1-1 draw.

New York Red Bulls form guide: L-W-D-D-D

New England Revolution form guide: L-W-W-L-D

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Team News

Patrick Seagrist is sidelined for New York Red Bulls with a groin injury. Ben Mines is a doubt for this one.

Injuries: Patrick Seagrist

Doubtful: Ben Mines

Suspensions: None

#NERevs forward Cristian Penilla underwent successful surgery to fixate a left foot fracture on Wednesday, October 21. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) October 21, 2020

Luis Caceido is out for the season for New England Revolution after undergoing an injury on his right knee. He is joined in the infirmary by Cristian Penilla who also underwent a surgery after suffering a fracture on his left foot. Carles Gil has returned to the fray after being a long-term absentee.

Injuries: Luis Caceido, Cristian Penilla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Predicted Lineups

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Parker, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Dr Yearwood, Valot; Omir Ferandes, Jared Stroud, Tetteh; Tom Barlow

New England Revolution predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Fagundez, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Bunbury

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Prediction

This is a tough one to predict but we're expecting New York Red Bulls to make their home advantage tell.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 New England Revolution.