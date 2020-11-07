New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New York Red Bulls host Toronto FC at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Both teams have already qualified for the MLS playoffs from the Eastern Conference, but positioning is at stake for both sides.

Toronto FC still can finish atop the Eastern Conference with a win in this game, provided that they win this game, and Philadelphia Union drop points against New England Revolution.

Be the best version of us.



Full scrums » https://t.co/K9Pd0Gm506 pic.twitter.com/4LcmxnIYsw — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) November 6, 2020

New York Red Bulls can finish as low as eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference, which would mean that they would have to play an extra round in the playoffs.

They are currently seventh in the table, and are three points behind New England Revolution. A swing is still possible to see New York Red Bulls finish in the top six in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Exclusive: Conversation with Head Coach Gerhard Struber https://t.co/UovSVfwnbS — Red Bull New York (@NewYorkRedBulls) November 5, 2020

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have won 17 of the 35 matches they have played against Toronto FC, with the Canadian side winning 10 of those games. These two teams have played eight draws against each other.

Advertisement

New York Red Bulls form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Toronto FC form guide: L-W-D-D-D

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Team News

New York Red Bulls have no player suspended, and a relatively injury-free squad at the moment. Patrick Seagrist is out with a groin problem, but that is the only concern for coach Gerhard Struber.

Injuries: Patrick Seagrist

Suspension: None

Toronto FC have several players ruled out due to injury concerns.

Pablo Piatti being ruled out is obviously still a massive worry, but Chris Mavinga, Jozy Altidore, Alex Bono and Jonathan Orosio are all still unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara, Chris Mavinga, Jozy Altidore, Alex Bono, Pablo Piatti, Jonathan Orosio

Suspensions: None

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Drew Yearwood, S.C Yepes; Omir Ferandes, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzlaez, Laurent Ciman, Auro; Nick DeLeon, Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh; Alejandro Pozuelo, Erickson Gallardo

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Prediction

Despite Toronto FC's recent indifferent form, we are predicting that they will get over the line in this game against the New York Red Bulls.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 0-1 Toronto FC