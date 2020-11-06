Gokulam Kerala FC signs Garhwal FC vice-captain Mahip Adhikari

Gokulam Kerala FC have roped in Garhwal FC vice-captain Mahip Adhikari for the upcoming I-League season. The promising 22-year-old featured as a regular starter for the Delhi-based side and recorded four assists in the recently concluded I-League Qualifiers. The midfielder's stellar performances in the tournament paved way for a move to the EMS Stadium.

Adhikari started his career at an early age and went on to represent his home state of Delhi in the U-14 category. He is a former graduate of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and had represented them in the U-18 youth league. Adhikari then joined second-division side Garhwal FC's football academy and he was eventually promoted to their senior team.

Adhikari also represented Delhi in the 2018-19 Santosh Trophy. He has been a part of several scholarship programmes and tournaments abroad during his formative years and travelled to the Netherlands and Portugal to gain experience.

“During qualifiers, Mahip impressed us from the very first match. His track record was verified and it was found to be good. The transition from I-League qualifiers to the league will do a lot of good for this talented boy. We are sure that he will make use of the platform GKFC has given him,” said Dr. B Ashok Kumar, the CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC.

"Gokulam Kerala FC have a vision and we believe we are moving in the right direction. We have signed several youngsters and these players are going to be our future. We welcome Mahip to Gokulam Kerala FC family and wish him the best,” said Gokulam Kerala FC chairman Gokulam Gopalan.

“I am happy to be part of the Malabarians football family and it is really encouraging to be scouted by an I-League team. This is a major step for me and I will try my best to help the club. I am eagerly waiting to be at Kozhikode for training,” said Mahip after penning the contract.

With an admirable work rate and an ability to deliver defense-splitting passes, Adhikari is expected to excel at GKFC and be a regular fixture at the EMS Stadium for years to come.