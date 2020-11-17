Kerala Blasters FC reveal full squad ahead of ISL 2020/21 season

Kerala Blasters FC have revealed their complete squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The Yellow Brigade have been on a spending spree this summer, bringing in numerous high-profile players. Kerala Blasters FC look like strong contenders to seal a play-off spot for the time in years.

With a great blend of youth and experience along with a proven coach in Kibu Vicuna, the Blasters on seem like one of the most balanced teams in the Indian top-flight on paper.

Despite partying ways with their defensive lynchpin Sandesh Jhingan, the Kerala Blasters have bolstered their backline with two solid foreign imports in Zimbabwean Costa Nhamoinesu and former PSG defender Bakary Kone. KBFC also roped in left-back Nishu Kumar from Bengaluru FC on a four-year deal and made him the highest-paid Indian defender of all-time.

Spanish holding midfielder Vicente Gomez penned a bumper three-year contract in the summer and will be extremely crucial to the team's progression this season. Blasters' stellar young trio of Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh have already grabbed eyeballs and will be keen on nailing down a starting spot in the team.

Vicuna has brought Nongdamba Naorem with him from Bagan. The 20-year-old winger impressed in Bagan's 2019-20 I-League triumph and will be a reliable option in attack.

The Kerala Blasters sealed the biggest transfer of the summer by signing English striker Gary Hooper. The former Celtic and Norwich City frontman is a lethal goal-poacher and has netted over 200 goals in his decade-long professional career.

Australian striker Jordan Murray has been added to the squad to provide backup to Hooper. If Hooper is provided uninterrupted service and the backline clicks as expected, then the two-time runners-up can finally win the title.

The Kerala Blasters will begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan in the season-opener on November 20th at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC's complete squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan