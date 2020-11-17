Mumbai City FC's full squad for ISL 2020/21 season revealed

Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City FC's have revealed their full squad for the upcoming season. Ever since the takeover by the City Football Group, the Islanders have undergone a major squad overhaul and are heading into the seventh edition of the ISL as a significantly strengthened unit.

Mumbai City FC did not retain any of their foreign players heading into the summer transfer window. Defensive lynchpin Pratik Chaudhari departed for Bengaluru FC while left-back Subhasish Bose penned a bumper multi-year deal at ATK Mohun Bagan. Other domestic players such as Anwar AIi Jr. and Mohammed Rafique were also released by the club.

Mumbai City FC appointed former FC Goa gaffer Sergio Lobera as the team's head coach ahead of this year's season.

The Spaniard has brought Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai with him from the Gaurs. Boumous was snapped up for a record transfer fee and the French attacking midfielder will have a big say in the Islanders' progression into the play-offs.

MCFC added some much-needed firepower to their attack by bringing in Kerala Blasters' stellar striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and loaned in Englishman Adam Le Fondre from Sydney FC.

Notable domestic arrivals include Mohamad Rakip, Farukh Choudhary, Tondonba Singh and young prospect Vikram Partap Singh.

The two-time semifinalists will kickoff their ISL campaign against NorthEast United FC on November 21st at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Mumbai City FC's full squad for the 2020-21 season

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia

Advertisement

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre