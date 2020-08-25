Ronald Koeman wants Albert Roca to be part of his Barcelona coaching staff

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has now asked for Albert Roca to cut short his stint with Hyderabad FC even before it has begun, to join his backroom team at Barcelona.

According to the Times of India, a senior Hyderabad FC official has confirmed that Roca had been approached by Koeman, and the club expected to know more about the situation very shortly.

"Yes, there is an offer (from Barcelona), but we are waiting for more clarity. This is in the early stages and we expect to know more about this on Tuesday. We don't know how to react to this.

"Obviously, it's a big opportunity for Roca to go to Barcelona, but Hyderabad FC have to look at their own interest too. The club depends a lot on Roca," the official told ToI.

After a disastrous first campaign in the ISL, in which they finished bottom after winning two games out of 18, Hyderabad appointed Roca as their head coach, on a two-year contract.

But now it might be tough to keep the veteran Spanish coach at Hyderabad against his wishes, with Barcelona calling.

"This is not an easy decision. We are hoping to find an amicable solution," the club official said.

Koeman's Barcelona rebuild takes shape

Albert Roca became the first manager to lead an Indian side to an AFC Cup Final, when he was in charge of Bengaluru FC

Advertisement

Having already asked for Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson to join his staff at Barcelona, Koeman has now asked Roca too, if he would be willing to join the Barcelona rebuild.

Roca was a part of the backroom staff at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008, winning one Champions League title and two La Liga titles, when Frank Rijkaard was the head coach.

He also followed Rijkaard for his spells at Galatasaray and the Saudi Arabia National team, before taking over the head coach role himself.

Koeman's Barcelona rebuild is beginning with Luis Suarez already being told that he is not in the club's plans for the new season.

Koeman was appointed as the Barcelona head coach as the successor to Quique Setien, who lasted barely half the season in the job.

Barcelona surrendered their La Liga title to Real Madrid this year, and their embarrassment was compounded in the Champions League. The Catalans lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals - a result after which there were widespread calls for structural change at Barcelona.