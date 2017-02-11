Nike Premier Cup 2017: The Minerva player you don't know about

Remember the name - Thounaojam Jackson Singh. The calm and composed captain.

by Somesh Chandran Analysis 11 Feb 2017, 12:00 IST

Three immaculate long range goals sealed the deal for Minerva Academy FC, as they were crowned champions of the 2017 Nike Premier Cup, beating Ozone Group FC 3-0. The team from Punjab dominated proceedings from minute one and were by far the best team on the night.

One player, in particular, shined bright. Indian legend, Baichung Bhutia who was seated in the stands, would have been thoroughly impressed with how Minerva’s captain controlled the game. Here’s an insight on the rising star Thounaojam Jackson Singh.

Minerva’s captain displayed composure, that’s rarely seen in a player so young. Still only 15, Singh was a delight to watch as he bossed the middle of the park. He gave his side the all-important lead in the finals, with a stinging effort from 25 yards out. The swerve on that shot was unreal.

Jackson was calm, composed and displayed wisdom beyond his years. He positioned himself intelligently on the pitch, as per the demands of the game. The central midfielder didn’t venture too far up the pitch, unnecessarily.

However, when the situation did present itself, Singh put on a show for the crowd. Whenever Minerva managed to break up play, he marauded forward with intent. The lanky midfielder displayed impressive control. He managed to wriggle out from tight spaces, putting his wide torso and dribbling skills to good use.

At times, it was surreal watching Jackson glide across the pitch with no qualms whatsoever. His gameplay is exactly identical- whether he is surrounded by players or has open space to run into. Never stressing under pressure, he was confident and rarely put a foot wrong on Friday.

He had two players, who aided him well in the middle of the park. Lalchhanihma Sailo and Md.Shahjahan. The former was the creative lynchpin for the whites. Sailo displayed his passing abilities, feeding his forwards numerous times throughout the night.

Like Jackson, his ability to not lose his cool in tight spaces was impressive. Never hesitant to pass the ball first time, he opened up spaces in the final third of the pitch, for his forwards to run into.

He was always hungry to receive the ball and mirrored his captain, to score a well-placed long-range effort of his own. Among Singh’s wide array of skills, his ability to lead from the front was the highlight of the match.

Playing the captain’s role, he marshalled his troops well, signalling them to close down spaces and urging them to harry the opposition of the ball. If his performance on the night is anything to go by, we reckon it shouldn’t be long before he makes the jump to the senior team.

India has a potential gem in Thounaojam Jackson Singh. With some polishing, he could reach the highest levels of the game.