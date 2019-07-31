North Carolina's Steven Miller Voted USL Championship Player of the Week

Enter caption

North Carolina FC midfielder Steven Miller has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 21 of the 2019 season. Miller recorded two goals and one assist and completed 27 of 29 passes overall for the game, to lead NCFC to a 4-2 victory against ATL UTD 2 on Saturday night at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Miller received 40 percent of the poll conducted by a national panel of independent media representing every USL Championship market. Orange County SC’s Darwin Jones finished second on 30 percent after recording two goals and one assist to lead OCSC to a 4-1 victory against Reno 1868 FC last Wednesday.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK – Diego Restrepo, Austin Bold FC: Restrepo recorded a five-save shutout as Bold FC solidified its top-four position with a 1-0 victory against third-place Fresno FC at Bold Stadium.

D – Kyle Hyland, OKC Energy FC: Hyland scored the opening goal, had four shots overall, one key pass and completed 26 of 35 passes as Energy FC took victory on the road against Tacoma Defiance.

D – Duke Lacroix, Reno 1868 FC: Lacroix scored once, had four key passes, completed 39 of 46 passes overall and recorded two interceptions, two tackles and four clearances in Reno’s victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

D – Mikey Lopez, Birmingham Legion FC: Lopez recorded six clearances, five recoveries, two interceptions, won 8 of 13 duels and completed 35 of 45 passes as Legion FC defeated the Charlotte Independence.

M – Darwin Jones, Orange County SC: Jones notched two goals, one assist and three key passes as Orange County defeated Reno 1868 FC 4-1 last Wednesday to end Reno’s five-game winning streak.

M – Steven Miller, North Carolina FC: Miller recorded two goals, one assist, completed 27 of 29 passes and won 9 of 14 duels in NCFC’s 4-2 victory against ATL UTD 2 on Saturday night.

M – Antonio Bustamante, Loudoun United FC: Bustamante had one goal, one assist and completed 42 of 47 passes as Loudoun took a 3-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Sunday night.

Advertisement

M – Jorge Hernandez, LA Galaxy II: Hernandez had a goal and assist to lead Los Dos to a midweek road victory against Tulsa Roughnecks FC and had eight key passes across the Galaxy II’s two victories on the week.

M – Alan Winn, Nashville SC: Winn recorded one goal, had three key passes, completed 37 of 40 passes overall and completed 6 of 7 dribbles in NSC’s victory against Indy Eleven.

F – Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, Tacoma Defiance: Ocampo-Chavez recorded two goals, one assist and had three key passes as the Defiance took a 4-1 win against Las Vegas Lights FC last Wednesday night.

F – Mathias Jørgensen, New York Red Bulls II: Jørgensen scored both goals and completed 78 percent of his passes as the Red Bulls II defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a top-two Eastern Conference matchup.

Bench: Zac Lubin (PHX), Anthony Velarde (PIT), Lindo Mfeka (RNO), Bienvenue Kanakimana (ATL), Kyle Greig (STL), Frank Lopez (SA), Chris Wehan (NM)