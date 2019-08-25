North East schools dominate on Day 5 of Subroto Cup U14 Sub Junior Boys

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 18 // 25 Aug 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Afghanistan's Estiqlal School playing against Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chattisgarh

New Delhi, August 24, 2019: In Day 5 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament Nagaland’s Greenwood School (Dimapur) defeated Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School (CBSE) 5-0 riding goal braces by Akito and Imti Kumba and solitary goals by Ashish and Kipika Chishi, in their Pool-C match. Maintaining the momentum for North East, in Pool-D, defending champion Manipur’s Unique Model Academy consolidated their winning spree defeating Our Lady Mount Carmel School, Goa 6-0.

In Pool-E, Saidan Secondary School, Kolasib, Mizoram defeated KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi 10-0 as F. Lalthlamuana and Hun Mawa scored hat-tricks, while Lalkamdinmawia and Lalrimluangla scored a brace, respectively. Reliance Foundation School continued their impressive performance as they rode a hat-trick by Ajay Mondal to defeat Pathways World School (IBSO) 11-0.

In Pool A:

Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai – 11 (Srijal Rai 3’, 25’, Sanathoi Singh 13’, Alwinson Barch 16’, 30’, Ajay Mondal, 21’, 28’, 44’, Rapgay Lepcha 32’, Mihir Mohite 50’, Neil Sidarshan 50+1’) defeated Pathways World School, International Board of Schools (IBSO), Gurgaon – 0.

In Pool B:

Estiqlal School, Afghanistan – 8 (Firdous Haidar 5’, 22’, 25’, Rehman Hamid 13’, Rashid Nazari 19’, Hafizullah Abdullah 31’, Rahim Shah 45’, Mukhtar Nazari 50+1’) defeated Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chattisgarh – 1

In Pool C:

Greenwood School, Dimapur, Nagaland – 5 (Akito 7’, 39’, Ashish 17’, Imti Kumba 31’, Kipika Chishi 48’) defeated Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School (CBSE) – 0

In Pool D:

Advertisement

Unique Model Academy, Imphal (E), Manipur – 6 (Y. Monis 11’, 25’, S. Anaroy 12’, 14’, K. Bijando 32’, Ch. Akash 36’) defeated Our Lady Mount Carmel School, Goa – 0.

In Pool E:

Tripura Sports School, Panisagar – 3 (Rajib Singh 8’, Kiren Kumar Reang 26’, Nobokeshor Singh 45’) defeated Dr. YSR Sports School, Putlampalli, NER RIMS (Kadapa), Andhra Pradesh – 0.

Saidan Secondary School, Kolasib, Mizoram – 10 (F. Lalthlamuana 7’, 32’, 37’, Lalkamdinmawia 13’, 42’, Hun Mawa 19’, 25’, 30, Lalrimluangla 20’, 34’) defeated KV Maithon Dam, Ranchi – 0.

In Pool F:

Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur (Dehradun), Uttarakhand – 1 (Priyesh 11’) defeated NCC NER – 0.

In Pool H:

Brajboomi International School, Gujarat – 6 (Karan Adnani 3’, 35’, 47’, Prajwal Awasthi 5’, 40’, Satyam Chauhan 45’) defeated The Sanskaar Valley School, Chandanpur (Bhopal), Madhya Pradesh – 1 (Shiv FF Nivas 25’).

In Pool G:

Betkuchi High School, Sawkuchi (Guwahati), Assam – 7 (Saityajit Bay 11’, 18’, 40’ Hari Rabha 22’, 45’, Mintu Barman 28’, 38’) defeated Sainik School, Goalpara (Rajapara) – 0.

Govt. Orient Higher Secondary School, Edathanathukara (Palakkad), Kerala – 4 (H. Haokip 12’, H. Tuboi 15’, I. Nongdomba 20’, Arishkan 24’) defeated Tilaiya Sainik School, Tilaiya (Koderma), Jharkhand – 0