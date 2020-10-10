Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City SC host Columbus Crew in the MLS on Sunday night, knowing that a win would take them above their opponents on the night, in the Eastern Conference Standings.

After a storming start to the season, Columbus Crew have been pulled back recently, and have only mustered one point in their last three games.

In their last match, Columbus Crew surprisingly lost 2-1 against Montreal Impact.

"We don’t want this result to happen, especially with the goals that we have and the standards that we have."#Crew96https://t.co/XsMbyipCLp — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) October 8, 2020

Orlando, on the other hand, have managed to steadily climb up the table, with the Florida-based side now unbeaten in eight MLS matches. They drew their last match 0-0 against struggling Atlanta United, which they would be looking to bounce back from in this game.

"Whatever it takes for me to improve, I will do it."@AlmightBenji is always trying to raise his game. pic.twitter.com/LpMfyMgWf9 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) October 9, 2020

Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 13 times before this, and have won five games each. Three of the 13 games have ended in draws.

This will be their first clash of the season, with their last head-to-head clash being more than a year ago in July 2019, when a late Benji Michel goal gave Orlando City a 1-0 victory.

Orlando City form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Columbus Crew form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew Team News

As in their recent games, Orlando City will continue to miss both Dom Dwyer and left-back Joao Moutinho, who are both injured and unavailable.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lucas Zelarayan and Eloy Room missed the last game against Montreal Impact and face a race against time to be fit for this one. Columbus Crew will also continue to miss Vito Wormgoor, Darlington Nagbe and Waylon Francis.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor, Darlington Nagbe, Waylon Francis, Lucas Zelarayan, Eloy Room

Suspensions: None

Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Fafa Picault, Junior Urso, Chris Mueller; Mauricio Pereyra, Tesho Akindele

Columbus Crew SC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Milton Valenzuela, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Fatai Alashe, Artur; Aidan Morris, Pedro Santos, Luis Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes

Orlando City SC v Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew are not in the greatest of form, so it is a good time for Orlando City to be facing them. Orlando are in the middle of purple patch as well, so this might be a tough day at the office for the Crew.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 2-1 Columbus Crew