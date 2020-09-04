Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

High-flying Orlando City SC host Atlanta United in an MLS Eastern Conference regular-season fixture on Saturday night, with the visitors looking to build some kind of momentum to push them into a playoff spot.

Atlanta have been in atrocious form in the MLS this season, having picked up only 10 points from the eight games. They are current 9th in the MLS Western Conference.

In their last game, Atlanta played out a 0-0 draw against Inter Miami CF, in a game that the MLS newbies could've won, and definitely had the better chances than Atlanta.

Orlando, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last three games, and sit an impressive third in the MLS Eastern Conference, with 15 points from nine games.

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

In ten head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atlanta have been the dominant side. They have won seven games and drawn two, and only lost to Orlando for the first time a few days ago, when the team from Florida won 3-1 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Orlando come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw away against Nashville SC in their last game. In the last meeting between the two sides, though, Orlando ran out comfortable winners thanks to goals from Junior Orso, Chris Mueller and Nani.

Orlando City SC MLS Form Guide - D-W-W-L-L

Atlanta United MLS Form Guide - D-L-W-L-L

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Team News

Orlando City SC

Forward Dom Dwyer is likely to miss this game for Orlando, but that aside, they are expected to have a full-strength squad for this one.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United

Atlanta United have struggled since Josef Martinez has been ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Venezuelan will miss the entire season. Defender Fernando Meza is also likey to be out of the long-term.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Suspended: None

Orlando City SC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese, Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Sebas Mendez, Uri Rosell, Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Daryl Dike, Nani

Atlanta United (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto; Brooks Lennon, Gonzalo Martinez, Adam Jahn

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Predictions

Atlanta have shown no signs, in their last few games, of turning around their run of awful form. Head coach Stephen Glass needs to soon find a way to get his side scoring more goals, and also defending better, considering that they even allowed the bottom side Inter Miami more shots on goal than them.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 3-1 Atlanta United