Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City will host Columbus Crew at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday as the two sides battle to steer clear of each other. Both Orlando City and Columbus Crew have 38 points each and are currently fourth and third on the MLS Eastern Conference table respectively.

Orlando City handed Montreal Impact their third successive defeat on Sunday thanks to Daryl Dike's seventh goal of the season. Their goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was on top of his game too, making five saves to make sure Orlando City remained in the race for the third place.

This man has been on a tear! @DarylDike is tonight's @Heineken_US Star of the Match ⭐ pic.twitter.com/hg5jnvAkkQ — x - Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew beat Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union 2-1 at home thanks to goals from Artur and Krisztian Nemeth. Nemeth scored with his first touch of the game after being subbed on in the 83rd minute for Gyasi Zardes.

Jonathan Mensah's poor challenge on Sergio Santos had allowed Philadelphia Union to equalize with Jamior Monteiro converting from the spot to draw level after Artur had put Orlando City ahead in the first half.

This match was originally scheduled to take place on October 8th but had to be postponed after Columbus Crew reported a positive Covid-19 test.

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Columbus Crew have clashed 13 times till today and have won five games each. Three games have ended in draws.

This will be their first encounter of the season with their last head-to-head clash being more than a year ago in July 2019, when a late Benji Michel goal helped Orlando City to a 1-0 victory.

Orlando City form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Columbus Crew form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Team News

Neither team has a lot of injury concerns. As for Orlando City, they continue to be without Dom Dwyer and Joao Moutinho who miss out due to groin and muscle injuries respectively.

Injuries: Dom Dwyer and Joao Moutinho

Suspensions: None

As for Columbus Crew, Vito Wormgoor continues to be sidelined as he recovers after undergoing a surgery on his ankle. Other than that, Caleb Porter has a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor

Suspensions: None

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso, Christopher Mueller; Akindele, Daryl Dike

Columbus Crew SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela; Derrick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Pedro Santos; Youness Mokhtar; Gyasi Zardes

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

This will be an exciting encounter as both teams will be hoping to get ahead of the other on the MLS Eastern Conference table. Columbus Crew will feel confident after beating the Union while Orlando City had to work really hard to eke out three points against Montreal Impact. We're going to go with the Crew for this one.

Match prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Columbus Crew.