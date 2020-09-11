Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Fresh off a big home win against Atlanta United in their last game, which lifted them off the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami CF face Orlando City SC away from home on Saturday.

A Lewis Morgan brace inspired the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami to an impressive 2-1 win over Atlanta, and they will be looking to take that confidence into the clash against the only other side they have beaten in the MLS.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are unbeaten in four games since that loss to Inter Miami, winning and drawing one game each against Nashville SC and Atlanta United.

Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CF Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other in only one game before this one, and Inter Miami won that 3-2, helped by a brace from Julian Carranza. Rodolfo Pizzaro was also on the scoresheet for Inter Miami in that game, while Daryl Dike and Nani managed to register for Orlando City.

Orlando City are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference, whereas Inter Miami are just one place off the bottom.

Diego Alonso's Inter Miami, though, are in very decent form themselves, having only lost one of their last five games in the MLS.

Orlando City SC Form Guide - D-D-W-W-L

Inter Miami CF Form Guide - W-D-D-L-W

Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CF Team News

Orlando City SC

Dom Dwyer is a long-term absentee for Orlando City, after undergoing knee surgery a few days ago. There is also uncertainty over star winger Nani's future at the club, but he is expected to be available for this one after missing the last game against Nashville.

Defender Joao Moutinho has a groin problem, and is unlikely to feature in this one.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami will be without George Acosta who is ruled out with a knee injury, Denso Ulysse has a leg injury and David Norman Jr has an ankle problem, so they are ruled out as well.

Matias Pellegrini has had trouble due to a slight knock, but is likely to feature in the game.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Normal Jr.

Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CF Predicted XIs

Orlando City SC (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese, Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Benji Michel, Sebas Mendez, Uri Rosell, Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Daryl Dike, Nani

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Roman Torres, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Julian Carranza

Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CF Prediction

Both sides don't come into this game in the worst form at all, but one cannot say that either team has set the world on fire in their last four matches, since taking each other on in Miami.

It is likely to be another close game, but with miami's recent spike in confidence, this fixture could well turn their way.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 1-2 Inter Miami CF