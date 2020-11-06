Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City SC and Nashville SC will clash at the Exploria Stadium, Orlando on Sunday night in their final fixture of the MLS 2020 regular season.

The hosts have already sealed their place in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup playoffs but will be hoping to end as the third-best side in the Eastern Conference when they welcome Nashville.

The visitors have also qualified for the playoffs and will be playing for a better finish than their current eighth position in the standings when they make the 700-mile journey.

▪️ Supporters' Shield

▪️ Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs spots

▪️ Home games & seeding

▪️ Golden Boot pres. by Audi



It all comes down to Sunday. #DecisionDay pic.twitter.com/RPQZvKd5PO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 5, 2020

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Nashville will be meeting for just the third time in their history on Sunday. Nashville joined the MLS as its 26th member this year.

The Lions are unbeaten against Nashville, having won their first-ever encounter 3-1 back in August at the Exploria Stadium before being held to a 1-1 draw at the Nissan Stadium in the Music City in September.

Orlando City SC form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Advertisement

Nashville SC form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Team News

Former Manchester United winger Nani will miss the last game of the regular season after he picked up a red card in Orlando City's win over Columbus Crew

Orlando City are without the services of João Moutinho and Dom Dywer, with the latter being ruled out until at least the new year after undergoing a successful knee operation in August.

Moutinho has struggled with recurring injuries since the beginning of the campaign and may not feature in the playoffs.

Cheers Nani's crying. Nice one. 😢



The former #MUFC winger was in tears after being sent-off in Orlando's #MLS clash with Columbus Crew...🟥 pic.twitter.com/XDlJaFGlhl — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 5, 2020

Club captain Nani was shown a controversial red card after a VAR check in the second half against Columbus Crew, a decision which the club said it will challenge.

Injuries: Dom Dywer (knee), João Moutinho (undisclosed)

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Nani

For Nashville, Dominique Badji and David Accam are not medically cleared to compete. Striker Abu Danladi is also expected to sit this one out while Ken Tribbett continues to be sidelined with a calf injury. Daniel Rios had to be taken off in their defeat at home to FC Dallas and remains a doubt for the game.

Hany Mukhtar was medically cleared this week but it remains to be seen whether or not he is included the final 18-man squad for the game.

Injuries: Ken Tribbett (calf), Dominique Badji (undisclosed), David Accam (undisclosed), Abu Danladi (undisclosed)

Doubtful: Daniel Rios, Hany Mukhtar

Suspensions: None

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Orlando City SC predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Sebas Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra, Christopher Mueller; Tesho Akindele, Daryl Dike

Nashville SC predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnstone; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Derrick Jones; Jhonder Cádiz

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Orlando City are in fine form at the moment and would like to end the MLS regular season with a win. Nashville have impressed in their debut season but do not have what it takes to inflict a loss on the hosts on Sunday.

Mauricio Pereyra was utterly dominant against Columbus, leading the team in every single one of these categories:

2 assists

6 key passes

63 passes completed

94% passing accuracy

88 touches

4 fouls won

10 ball recoveries



What a special player. #ORLvCLB #OrlandoCity — Evan Weston (@EvanLWeston) November 5, 2020

Advertisement

We predict a fourth straight win for Orlando City in the final game of the season before the playoffs begin.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 3-1 Nashville SC