Orlando City SC vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City SC host New York City FC at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening, in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

These two teams finished 4th and 5th respectively in the MLS Eastern Conference in the regular season. With Orlando City finishing in the higher position, that has meant that they have a home game in this first-round playoff fixture.

Orlando City's recent form has been a mixed bag. They went four games without a win, but then bounced back to win three in a row. However, they lost their last regular-season match 3-2 to Nashville SC.

For New York City FC, the form heading into this playoff clash will be a huge boost. They won their last four regular-season matches, and have found goals with ease in those games.

We've got history with our Round 1 #MLSCupPlayoffs opponent ⚽️👀 @etihad



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲. pic.twitter.com/pY4yYypesP — New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 19, 2020

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Orlando City SC and New York City FC have faced each other 17 times thus far. Orlando City SC hold a slender advantage, having won six times, only losing five.

The last time these two sides met was in October, in a game that finished 1-1. Christopher Mueller gave Orlando City SC the lead, but Keaton Parks equalised for New York City FC.

Orlando City SC form guide: L-W-W-W-L

New York City FC form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Team News

Orlando City SC will continue to miss Joao Moutinho and Dom Dywer. Dwyer has undergone a knee surgery, while Moutinho has struggled with a string of injuries that have limited his participation this season.

Nani will be back for this game, after serving a suspension in the game against Nashville SC.

Injuries: Dom Dywer, Joao Moutinho

Suspensions: None

For the visitors, Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gravy, Heber and James Sands are ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injuries: Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gravy, Heber, James Sands

Suspensions: None

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Predicted Lineups

Orlando City SC predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Sebas Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani; Tesho Akindele, Daryl Dike

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Matarrita, Alex Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Alexander Ring, Mackay-Steves, Jesus Medina; Valentin Castellanos

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Prediction

This is a difficult game to call, because both teams are in fairly good form. However, we are predicting that New York City FC will continue their winning run, and progress to the next round of the playoffs.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 1-2 New York City FC