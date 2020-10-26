Orlando City vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Orlando City will welcome Atlanta United to the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently occupy fourth spot on the Eastern Conference table, with 32 points accrued from 19 games, while Atlanta are 12th, having picked up a paltry 19 points from 20 matches.

Orlando City were on the receiving end of a shock 2-1 defeat away to Inter Miami FC last weekend, while their next opponents fell to a home loss by the same scoreline to DC United.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

This will be the 13th clash between the two sides and Atlanta United have a significantly better head-to-head record.

The Five Stripes have seven wins and four draws to their name, scoring 19 goals and conceding 10, while Orlando City have a solitary victory in this fixture.

"We still have a couple games left and we’re going to fight until the end. So, we can’t give up and we’re going to do everything we can to try and slip into the playoffs."



The most recent meeting came a fortnight ago when neither side could find the back of the net in a goalless draw.

Orlando City form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Atlanta United form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Team News

Orlando City

The home side have four players currently sidelined due to injury. Mauricio Pereyra (virus), Oriol Rosell Argerich (discomfort), Joao Gervasio Moutinho (groin), and Dominic Dwyer (muscle) are all ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for Orlando City.

Injuries: Oriol Rosell Argerich, Dominic Dwyer, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Mauricio Pereyra

Suspension: None

Atlanta United

The visitors have only one injury concern ahead of their clash with Orlando City. Josef Martinez (leg) is the only player ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for Atlanta United.

Injuries: Josef Martinez

Suspension: None

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso, Christopher Mueller; Andres Perea, Daryl Dike

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; Jeff Larentowicz; Jon Gallagher, Mo Adams, Eric Remedi, Jake Mulraney; Adam Jahn

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction

Orlando City are without a win in their last four league games and they will be keen to get back to winning ways with a victory on their own turf.

The Lions won't have too many better opportunities to do so than against an Atlanta United that have been out-of-sorts throughout the season.

Stephen Glass' side have just two wins from their last 14 matches and although their record against Orlando is impressive, it is difficult to see them getting anything from this fixture.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-0 Atlanta United