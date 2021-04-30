Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Orlando City will trade tackles with FC Cincinnati on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Sporting Kansas City. Goals in each half from Gianluca Busio and Nani ensured the two sides shared the spoils.

FC Cincinnati suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of New York City FC. Jesus Meddina scored a brace to power the hosts to a convincing victory.

That defeat left the Orange and Blues second-from-bottom in the table, while Orlando City are in eighth spot.

Hear how Jaap Stam is preparing for this weekend's opponent in this week’s @DrinkBODYARMOR match preview. #FCCincy pic.twitter.com/pagaV6aCSa — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 29, 2021

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the sides. Orlando City SC have one win to their name, while the other game ended in a stalemate. FC Cincinnati are yet to register a victory against the Florida outfit.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2019. A late strike by Benji Michel canceled out Allan Cruz's first-half opener to ensure the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams will be looking to register their first wins of the new campaign. The hosts have drawn two of their games to date, while FC Cincinnati have one win and a draw apiece.

Orlando City form guide: D-D

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-D

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Orlando City

Orlando City have two players sidelined with abdominal problems. Alexandre Pato and Oriol Rosell are both unavailable for selection.

David Loera is also a doubt with the same issue but there are no suspension worries for head coach Oscar Pareja.

Injuries: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell

Suspension: None

Doubtful: David Loera

FC Cincinnati

Four players are unavailable for the trip to Orlando City. Maikel van der Werff (hernia) and Franko Kovacevic (hamstring) have both been ruled out.

Furthermore, Isaac Atanga is currently in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19, while Gustavo Vallecilla is out of the squad for personal reasons.

There are no suspension concerns for FC Cincinnati.

Injuries: Maikel van der Werff, Franko Kovacevic

Personal: Gustavo Vallecilla

COVID-19: Isaac Atanga

Suspension: None

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese (GK); Kyle Smith, Rodrigo Schilegei, Antonio Carlos, Ruan; Andres Perea, Jhegson Mendez, Junior Uro; Nani, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel

NEWS: #OrlandoCity and EFL Championship side @BarnsleyFC have reached an agreement. Daryl Dike, the 20-year-old player, will remain on loan through the end of the EFL Championship Playoffs. — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 29, 2021

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Cody Cropper (GK); Ronald Matarrita, Tom Petterson, Nick Hagglund, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Calvin Harris, Yuya Kubo, Kamoleho Mokotjo, Alvaro Barreal; Allan Cruz; Brenner da Silva

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Orlando City are favorites in this one and despite missing some key attacking personnel, the hosts still have enough firepower to see off FC Cincinnati.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Lions.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-1 FC Cincinnati