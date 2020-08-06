Orlando City vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Two of the underdogs of the MLS is Back tournament, Orlando City and Minnesota United, will square up against each other in the semi-finals to decide who will take on Portland Timbers to lift the cup. Orlando City qualified for the semis on the back of a shootout win against the mighty LAFC.

Orlando have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament with their worst result being a draw against Philadelphia in the group stage. Meanwhile, Minnesota United are unbeaten in the tournament as well and dismantled San Jose Earthquakes in the quarter-finals by 4 goals to 1.

The current Minnesota manager Adrien Heath had been at the helm at Orlando City for 5 years and with them, he has won the coach of the year award on two occasions. Heath was fired from the role rather abruptly and this would be a great occasion for him to pull one over on his former employers.

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Minnesota United have only played thrice till today. Orlando is yet to register a win over their semi-final opponents. Minnesota United have won the fixture on two occasions. One game ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams went up against each other was almost a year ago, in August last year, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Orlando City form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Minnesota United form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Team News

Oscar Pareja has confirmed that Jansson and Mueller have been training and are expected to be available for the semi-final despite having been taken off during the previous game. Dom Dwyer is out for the rest of the tournament because of a knee injury.

Injured: Dom Dwyer

Doubtful: Jansson, Mueller.

Suspended: None

California (𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩) know how to party... pic.twitter.com/o5xrJSTrb2 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 5, 2020

Kevin Molino missed both of Minnesota's previous two games despite being on the bench. He has a problem with his hamstring and looks set to miss out on the semi-final as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin Molino

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Orlando City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Tesho Akindele

Minnesota United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller, Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso, Gregus, Finlay, Hassani Doston, Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla.

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Prediction

It's a battle of the underdogs. Neither team was given much of a chance at the beginning of the tournament but they have impressed with their resilient displays on the pitch. Orland City did well to see off tournament favourites LAFC while Minnesota absolutely dismantled San Jose in their quarters.

This could go eitherway.

Prediction- Orland City 1-2 Minnesota United