Orlando City vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Orlando City will face Montreal Impact in the opener of the knockout stages of the MLS is back tournament. Orlando City had won their first two games of the group stage against Inter Miami and NYC FC and got through to the knockout stage after drawing 1-1 with Philadelphia in the final group game.

Meanwhile, Montreal Impact started off with two back to back defeats, losing 0-1 and 3-4 to New England and Toronto respectively. They managed to win against D.C. United in their final group game and managed to squeeze their way into the knockout stages.

Going into the game against an in-form Orlando City, Montreal will be worried about their own goalscoring form, having scored just 4 goals and only 2 of those coming from open play. The other two were from penalties.

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Montreal Impact have gone head-to-head 13 times. Montreal Impact have been victorious 6 times as compared to Orlando City who have won the fixture on 5 occasions. 2 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams faced off, it was in a friendly and Orlando City won that game 1-0.

Orlando City form guide: W-W-D

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-W

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact Team News

Orlando City boast a full squad strength as they await their knockout stage encounter against Montreal Impact.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

As for Montreal Impact, Ballou Tabla and Steeven Saba continue to be sidelined due to injuries.

Injuries: Ballou Tabla and Steeven Saba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

Orland City Predicted (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Junior Urso, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Dwyer

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clement Diop, Zachary Brault-Gillard, Corrales, Rod Fanni, Luis Binks, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto, Bojan

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Given that Orlando City are in surprisingly good form and Montreal Impact seems to be struggling a bit in front of goal, it wouldn't be wise to bet on the latter to come away with the win. Orlando City will be a very tough proposition for Montreal and they should move through to the next round with a clinical performance.

Predicted scoreline: Orlando City 2-1 Montreal Impact