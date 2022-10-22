PAG vs SGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see the Pacific Group (PAG) squaring off against the Sona Gold & Diamonds (SGD) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAG vs SGD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. The Pacific Group have a lot of experience and in-form players, while the Sona Gold & Diamonds have some youngsters who will try their best in this prestigious tournament.

The Pacific Group will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Sona Gold & Diamonds have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAG vs SGD Match Details

The fourth match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs SGD, Match 4

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and the Seven Districts, where a total of 258 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

PAG vs SGD Form Guide

PAG - Will be playing their first match.

SGD - Will be playing their first match.

PAG vs SGD Probable Playing XI

PAG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zeeshan Abid, Mayank Chowdary, Abhay Jotin, Fahad Nawaz, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Usman, Laxman Manjrekar, Rizwan KS, Mudassir Ghulam, and Irfan Ullah-I.

SGD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohibullah Khan (wk), Ali Imran Zaidi, Wajahat Rasool, Abdul Rahman Tariq, Manu Skariah, Aqeel Siddiqui, Nasir Ali, Aamir Azim, Johan Udith Muduyanselage, Abdu Manaf, and Mohammad Zohaib Ghafoor.

PAG vs SGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir

H Tahir is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Jotin

W Rasool and A Jotin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Imran has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Janardhanan

A Siddiqui and J Janardhanan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. L Manjrekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Akifullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Akifullah and J Udith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Jethwa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAG vs SGD match captain and vice-captain choices

J Janardhanan

J Janardhanan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

A Jotin

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Jotin the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for PAG vs SGD, Match 4

A Jotin

W Rasool

J Janardhanan

A Siddiqui

A Imran

Pacific Group vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacific Group vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pacific Group vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: H Tahir, M Khan

Batters: A Jotin, A Imran, W Rasool

All-rounders: J Janardhanan, A Siddiqui, L Manjrekar

Bowlers: B Jethwa, J Udith, R Akifullah

Pacific Group vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pacific Group vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Fanatsy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Tahir

Batters: A Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed, W Rasool

All-rounders: J Janardhanan, A Siddiqui, L Manjrekar, N Ali

Bowlers: B Jethwa, S Ali, R Akifullah

