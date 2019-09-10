Parikrma Champions League 2019: 9th edition of the football league to kick off from 12th September

Parikrma Champions League

The 9th edition of the annual U-16 boys football tournament, Parikrma Champions League, organized by Parikrma Humanity Foundation is all set to commence from the 12th of September in Bangalore. It will be held at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Yelehanka. This year, the tournament will see 16 teams team Bangalore, Dubai, Goa, Udaipur, and Belgaum fight each other for the title. The three-day tournament will kick off on 12th September while the finals will be played on the 14th.

The trophy and the kit for the tournament were unveiled by Dr. S L Anthony, chairman of Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA), along with the other members of the association.

The tournament is backed by Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), who have been the major contributors for the league. Jimi Daniel Hansen, General Manager Scandinavia/ Project Director, Copenhagen and Ryan Li- General Manager, Cruise, and Rail, Hong Kong were present at the trophy unveiling ceremony in Bangalore.

Speaking to us, Jimi said, "We joined hands with Parikrma to support the sport at the grassroot level. Kids who do not have the means and facilities to train at this level will be playing in the tournament and that was our major motivation to support Parikrma."

Among other people present at the unveiling was Mr. Stephan Audrey, the founder of MediaGhat, who provide marketing and sales expertise in the field of sports. Mr. Audrey has been working in France and India and trying to make sports collaborations between the two countries. He has projects in Gujarat and Bangalore where he helps in providing sports infrastructure in small towns.

Shukla Bose, Founder-CEO of Parikrma Foundation said, "We are really happy and proud of our ninth PCL. Every year, we have grown, evolved, unceasingly working towards making PCL one of the best state of the art football tournaments in the city."

Speaking about how PCL is unique than other football tournaments, she said, "We have tried to bring in something new every year of the tournament. We are the only school football tournament who have bone age assessment test. We have made sure that there is no cheating when it comes to the age of the players coming to play in the tournament."