Philadelphia Union Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya Voted MLS Player of the Week

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the 22nd week of the 2019 MLS season.

Bedoya scored a goal in leading the Union to a dominant 5-1 victory over D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday. On the season, Bedoya has registered three goals and three assists, the former tying his MLS single season best set in 2018. A FIFA World Cup veteran for the United States Men’s National Team, Bedoya has played every minute of MLS regular season action for the Union this season. Philadelphia sits atop the Eastern Conference with 42 points (12-7-6 overall record).

The Union got off to a hot start when Bedoya gave the club an early lead in the third minute of the match. Bedoya received a pass from Marco Fabián and sent a shot through traffic from just outside the box, deflecting the ball off the left post past goalkeeper Bill Hamid to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead (watch goal). Bedoya would go on to register three shots total, two on goal, in helping the Union to a controlling victory.

Philadelphia returns to regular season action when hosting the Houston Dynamo at Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday, August 11 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+).