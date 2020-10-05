Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati clash at Subaru Park on Thursday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The home side currently sit fourth on the Eastern Conference table with 28 points, while their opponents are in the bottom rungs in 12th with a paltry 13 points picked up from 15 matches so far.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Philadelphia Union have the better head-to-head record with two wins, one draw and four goals scored.

The most recent meeting between the two teams came two weeks ago when both sides played out a goalless draw at the Nippert Stadium.

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-W-D-W-L

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Philadelphia Union

The home side have two players ruled out of the clash with FC Cincinnati. Raymon Gaddis and Warren Creavale (both virus) will not be available for selection.

There are no suspension worries for Philadelphia Union.

Injuries: Raymon Gaddis, Warren Creavale

Suspensions: None

FC Cincinnati

The visitors have Siem de Jong, Andrew Gutman, and Nick Hacklund all sidelined due to the virus, while Jimmy McLaughin (ankle) is a doubt for the fixture.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Siem de Jong, Andrew Gutman, Nick Hacklund

Doubtful: Jimmy McLaughin,

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro, Brenden Aaronson; Anthony Fontana, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Spencer Richey; Tom Pettersson, Kendall Watson,Tom Pettersson ; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Frankie Amaya, Haris Medunjanin, Joe Gyau; Allan Cruz; Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been one of the poorest sides in the MLS this season and they would have to perform at considerably greater heights if they are to spring one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Philadelphia Union, for their part, have been very impressive for most of the campaign and their 2-1 loss to Toronto FC last weekend ended their five-game unbeaten run in the league.

The side from Philadelphia had taken the lead in the game before falling to two second-half goals. They will be eager to get back to winning ways against a hapless Cincinnati side.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-0 FC Cincinnati