Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Philadelphia Union have the chance to climb to second on the MLS Eastern Conference standings as they host Inter Miami at the Subaru Park tonight. Philadelphia are fresh off a goalless draw against Cincinnati which was preceded by three back-to-back victories.

Meanwhile, David Beckham's MLS outfit Inter Miami have had a terrible start to their life, losing all of their first five games. They have been trying to dig in of late but are currently languishing at 13th on the table.

Inter Miami have been looking to secure some top players and following Blaise Matuidi's arrival, Gonzalo Higuain is now expected to make his debut as they travel to take on Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia Union are currently tied at 25 points with Orlando City SC and Toronto FC and will be desperate to get all three points tonight and keep within reach of Eastern Conference leaders Colombus Crew SC.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami have met just once in the past and that was in the group stages of the MLS is Back tournament. The Union won the game 2-1.

Philadelphia Union form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Inter Miami form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Team News

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union have a long list of casualties. Jack Elliott is almost certain to miss out due to injury. Kai Wagner, Raymon Gaddis and Warren Creavelle are all doubts for the game. Alejandro Bedoya is suspended.

Injuries: Jack Elliott

Doubtful: Kai Wagner, Raymon Gaddis and Warren Creavelle

Suspensions: Alejandro Bodeya

Inter Miami are injury ravaged as well. George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, Julian Carranza and David Normal Jr. are all sidelined through injury. Gonzalo Higuain has been cleared to play and is available for selection.

📰 | #InterMiamiCF forward Gonzalo Higuaín has been cleared to play and is available for selection. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 26, 2020

Injuries: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, Julian Carranza and David Normal Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andre Blake; Matthew Real, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Warren Creavalle; Jose Martinez; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Gonzalo Higuain

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

While Inter Miami might be bolstered by the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain, they might find it really hard to put one over on an in-form Philadelphia Union.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Inter Miami