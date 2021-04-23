Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Philadelphia Union invite Inter Miami to Subaru Park for their MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts played out a 0-0 draw against reigning champions Columbus Crew in their opening fixture of the campaign.

Miami lost 3-2 to the LA Galaxy in a highly entertaining game in which the visitors came back from behind thanks to Javier Hernández's brace.

Union will face Atlanta United in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final fixture after this league game.

Also See: Top 10 football players with the most fans in the world

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other just twice so far. Both meetings came in the MLS last season and the hosts recorded a win in those fixtures.

Philadelphia Union form guide across all competitions: D-W-W

Advertisement

Inter Miami form guide in MLS: L

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Team News

Philadelphia Union

The hosts remain without the services of Cory Burke, who is said to be recovering from a knock. Jack de Vries has also been ruled out with a concussion.

Jim Curtin is expected to field the same starting XI that held Columbus Crew to a goalless draw in the season's opening fixture.

Ilsinho has resumed training but it is expected that Curtin will not involve him in matches just yet. At most, he might make an appearance from the bench.

Thanks for be back https://t.co/65nVnsRKAi — Ilsinho Jr (@Godex_77) April 22, 2021

Injured: Cory Burke, Jack de Vries

Doubtful: Ilsinho

Suspended: None

Inter Miami

Phil Neville is expected to have a full-strength squad available for this trip to City of Brotherly Love.

Miami have some very big names in their ranks but have struggled to produce desirable results.

Advertisement

Coach, Phil Neville discusses what's next for the team, as they prepare to take on Philadelphia Union. ✈️⚽️#InterMiamiCF | #PHIvMIA pic.twitter.com/wsPqLkosKE — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 22, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andre Blake; Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Oliver Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; José Martínez; Leon Flach, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya; Kacper Przybylko, Anthony Fontana.

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Leandro González Pirez, Jorge Figal, Joevin Jones, Kelvin Leerdam; Blaise Matuidi, Gregore; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

Philadelphia Union were in good form in the CONCACAF Champions League fixtures but failed to replicate it against Columbus Crew. Inter Miami's defensive struggles continued in their opening fixture.

Given the hosts' solid record against Miami and a superior squad on paper, we predict a narrow win for Philadelphia Union.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Inter Miami