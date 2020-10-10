Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Philadelphia Union and Montreal Impact will face off at Subaru Park, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently sit second on the Eastern Conference table, with 31 points from 16 matches, while Impact are eighth on the table.

Both sides were victorious in their last fixtures, with Philadelphia Union defeating FC Cincinnati 3-0, while Montreal Impact picked up a 2-1 victory away to Columbus Crew.



Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union and Montreal Impact have clashed on 22 occasions, with the Canadians registering nine wins, scoring 39 goals and conceding 30.

Union, on the other hand, have seven wins, with six matches ending in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in September when a 16th-minute red card for Rommell Quioto gave Philadelphia Union the advantage as they came from a goal down in the fifth minute to win 4-1.

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact Team News

Philadelphia Union

The home side have Raymon Gaddis sidelined due to the virus. There are no suspension concerns for coach Jim Curtin.

Injuries: Raymon Gaddis

Suspensions: None

Montreal Impact

The visitors have been hit with a raft of injuries and currently have four players sidelined with varying injuries.

Orji Okonkwo (hamstring), Anthony Kackson-Hamel (knee), Mathieu Choiniere (ankle), and Steeven Saba (broken foot) are all ruled out, while Emanuel Maciel (hernia) is a doubt for the clash.

There are no suspension worries for the Canadians.

Injuries: Orji Okonkwo, Anthony Kackson-Hamel, Mathieu Choiniere, Steeven Saba

Doubtful: Emanuel Maciel

Suspensions: None

Squarin' up for another Home battle on Sunday 😤





Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro, Brenden Aaronson; Anthony Fontana, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (5-3-2): Clement Diop; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, Lassi Lappalainen

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLS this season but they will have their work cut out for them if they are to earn a positive result against Montreal Impact.

Both sides are capable of picking up a victory here but the hosts will likely emerge victorious by a one-goal margin.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Montreal Impact