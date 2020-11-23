Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

In the second-last game in the round one fixtures of 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Philadelphia Union welcome New England Revolution to the Subaru Park in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Union ended the regular season on a high and lifted the Supporters' Shield with a win over the Revs on the final day. They now face them again after New England Revolution secured a place in the round one fixture following a 2-1 win over Montreal Impact.

The winner will take on Orlando City in their conference semi-finals on 29 November.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Tuesday night's game will be the sixth meeting between the two sides this year. Across all competitions, the two sides have squared off 32 times since 2010. The hosts have a better record in the fixture, having won 19 times compared to the nine wins recorded by the Revs.

The teams have played out six draws, with the last two coming at the Gillette Stadium. The hosts are unbeaten across all competitions in their last 10 encounters against the Revs and have won eight of those fixtures.

Philadelphia Union form: W-L-W-W-W

New England Revolution form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Team News

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is expected to miss out on account of an injury.

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin, who was named the MLS Coach of the Year last week, is set to be without the services of Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake and defender Matt Real in this fixture against New England Revolution.

Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson were also named in the Best XI for the year in the MLS and are expected to perform in the home game.

Injuries: Andre Blake (hand), Matt Real (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bruce Arena has won more games in the Playoffs than anyone else

As far as injuries are concerned, Luis Caicedo and Cristian Penilla are the only players expected to miss the game with knee and foot injuries respectively.

An unnamed player who had tested positive for COVID-19 before their Play-in fixture against Montreal Impact has continued to self-isolate and will not feature in this game.

Injuries: Luis Caicedo (knee), Cristian Penilla (foot)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Robert Beric; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Ray Gaddis; Jack Elliott, Brenden Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya; Anthony Fontana; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Alexander Buttner; Scott Caldwell, Tommy McNamara; Teal Bunbury, Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou; Adam Buksa

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

This will be the first meeting between the Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The hosts are unbeaten at home in the MLS this season and had the best defensive record in the competition as they went on the lift their first major title with the Supporters' Shield.

A massive advantage for Revs in this fixture is the pedigree of their manager Bruce Arena at this stage of the competition. Bruce Arena extended his all-time record for wins in the playoffs to 33 and his wealth of experience could come in handy in this tricky fixture.

Given the form of the two teams, we expect the home team to have no problem in moving to the next stage of the competition.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New England Revolution

Catch the action live here: Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Matchcentre