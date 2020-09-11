Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Philadelphia Union can keep themselves in touching distance of Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew with a win as they take on New England Revolution at the Subaru Park on Saturday. The Union have won three of their last four matches while New England Revolution have won just twice in their last five.

New England Revolution will want to make it three wins in a row on the road after beating Chicago 2-1 this past Sunday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union dispatched New England Revolution 3-0 in their last game.

Saturday's contest will be the third time that these teams will have met in 2020. Philadelphia Union had knocked New England Revolution out of the MLS is Back tournament before sharing points in a goalless draw in August.

What really separates both teams is th difference in their attacking prowess. Both Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution have let in the same number of goals so far but the former's forwards have been far more efficient whereas the Revs will need to improve their performance in the striking department.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

In 28 matches between the two sides, Philadelphia Union hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games whereas New England Revolution have won seven and six games have ended in a draw.

The last time the two teams met was in August and they played out a goalless draw.

Philadelphia Union form guide: D-W-W-L-W

New England Revolution form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Team News

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has admitted that just like all the other teams, his side is also feeling the effects of the packed schedule and that they trained with 14 field players.

There are tons of injuries throughout the league and players are being put through a lot and its been highly demanding and bodies are dropping quite quickly."

"Too many to report and we're thin just like every other team in the league right now. We aren't allowed to call up USL players which makes it challenging so we're trying to make it through the week of training and get as many healthy bodies ready. When I say it's lots of guys, they are minimal injuries and we're hoping to get some of them back by the weekend."

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Kai Wagner

Suspensions: None

As for New England Revolution, they have brought Lee Nguyen back from Inter Miami via trade. They will be unable to field star defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo against the Chicago Fire as the Ecuador international is recovering from a muscular injury.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Matthew Real, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya; Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New England Revolution XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Michael Mancienne, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Gustavo Bou, Kelyn Rowe, Carles Gil; Scott Caldwell, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

Philadelphia Union have looked in better shape than New England Revolution. They have conceded just two goals in their last five games and given how New England Revolution have struggled in front of the goal, the Union have an edge over their Saturday opponents.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 New England Revolution