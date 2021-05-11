Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution will trade tackles at Subaru Park on Thursday, with three points on the line in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 2-0 away win against Chicago Fire. Second-half goals from Jakob Glesnes and Cory Burke powered the Union into the win.

New England Revolution were on the wrong end of the same scoreline in a defeat away to Nashville SC. Charles Sapong and Alex Muyl scored in each half to give the home side all three points.

That defeat saw the Revs drop down to second spot in the table, while Philadelphia Union climbed up to 10th place.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 33 occasions in the past and Philadelphia Union have an overwhelmingly better record.

They have 19 wins and seven draws to their name, while New England Revolution were victorious in seven previous games.

Their most recent clash came in November 2020 when goals from Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa gave the Revs a 2-0 away win.

The hosts have won just one of their four league games to date but have been more impressive in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League where they are through to the semi-finals. New England Revolution were unbeaten in the MLS until Saturday's defeat to Nashville.

Philadelphia Union form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

New England Revolution form guide: L-W-W-D

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Team News

Philadelphia Union

Three players have been sidelined for the hosts through injuries. Stuart Findlay (muscle), Ilsinho (groin) and Jack de Vries (concussion) are all unavailable for selection.

Jose Martinez will serve his second of a three-game suspension and will be unavailable.

Injuries: Stuart Findlay, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries

Suspension: Jose Martinez

New England Revolution

Three players have also been ruled out for New England Revolution due to injuries. Collin Verfurth, Christian Mafia and Luis Alberto Caicedo all have abdominal issues.

Furthermore, midfielder Emmanuel Boateng is a doubt for the fixture with an abdominal problem.

Injuries: Christian Mafia, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Collin Verfurth

Suspension: none

Doubtful: Emmanuel Boateng

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake (GK); Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jako Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jack McGiynn, Leon Falch, Alejandro Bedoya; Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Pryzbyiko, Cory Burke

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner (GK); DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Tajon Buchanan; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Maciel, Matt Polster, Carles Gil; Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

The hosts are one of the strongest sides in the league and even though they have struggled to get going so far, their victory last weekend could be the tonic their season needs.

New England Revolution have what it takes to trouble the Union but we are predicting a narrow victory for the home side, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New England Revolution