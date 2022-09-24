Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25, 2022

Philadelphia Union and Pachuca will go head-to-head at Subaru Park in a friendly on Sunday (September 25).

The MLS team will head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games and will look to keep that form going.

Philadelphia will be disappointed not to have come away with maximum points on Saturday, when they were held to a goalless draw by Atlanta United.

Before that, they were on a five-game winning streak in the MLS, scoring a staggering 23 goals and keeping three clean sheets. With 64 points from 32 games, Philadelphia sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a five-point lead over second-placed CF Montreal.

Meanwhile, Pachuca returned to winning ways in a 2-1 win at Atletico de San Luis. That followed a 2-1 defeat at Juarez FC, which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Pachuca are third in the Liga MX Apertura standings, picking up 31 points from 16 games.

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Philadelphia and Pachuca, so they will both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in six games, picking up five wins and a draw.

Pachuca head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games, claiming six wins and a draw.

Philadelphia have won their last eight games at home, dating back to a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati on June 19.

Pachuca have picked up three wins in their last seven away games this season, losing twice and claiming two draws.

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Prediction

While Pachuca will look to build on their win over Atletico de San Luis, they face a rampant Philadelphia team who have turned their home into a fortress. The MLS club should come away with a comfortable win in front of their home fans once again.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Pachuca

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia

Tip 2: First to score - Philadelphia (The U have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Pachuca’s last seven games.)

