Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

It's what we traditionally call a 'six-pointer' as two sides at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table, Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union, clash on Saturday at the Subaru Park. There are just three points separating the two teams as they square off and if Toronto FC can register a win, then they will go six points clear at th top.

Toronto FC have been in excellent form and are undefeated in nine games but they will be wary of the fact that the Union will pose their toughest challenge yet. This past week has been quite a ride for the Toronto FC fans who have been dejected following the announcement that the Supporters' Shield will not be awarded this season.

Toronto were on a five-match winning streak before New York Red Bulls equalized in the last quarter of the 90 last Wednesday. However, Toronto returned to their winning ways with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United this past weekend.

On the other hand, the Union are on a four match unbeaten streak and have registered a win in three of those games. Their last loss, in fact, came against Toronto FC when the two teams clashed earlier this month and the Reds won 2-1. The Union defeated New England Revolution 2-1 this past Monday.

Our Brick Wall and our Homegrown stood tall for us yet again vs #NERevs on Monday 🙌 🙌#DOOP pic.twitter.com/OxoA7ndIpu — X - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) October 22, 2020

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs but will hold nothing back when they take to the field on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC have faced off 25 times till date. Toronto FC have won 12 of those encounters while Philadelphia Union have walked away with a win on seven occasions. Six games have ended in draws.

The last time that these two sides clashed was earlier this month and Toronto FC won the game 2-1 thanks to strikes from Ayo Akinola and Alejandro Pozuelo.

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Advertisement

Toronto FC form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Team News

For Philadelphia Union, Warren Creavalle is getting closer to a return but will be unavailable here as he recovers from a knee injury. Matt Real will also be sidelined due to a hamstring issue.

Injuries: Warren Creavalle, Matt Real

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Michael Bradley has returned for Toronto FC and made an appearance in their last game. However, Toronto FC's injury list is one of the longest in the league. Chris Mavinga, Ayo Akinola, Justin Morrow, Jozy Altidore, Alex Bono and Eriq Zavaleta are all sidelined through injuries.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara, Chris Mavinga, Ayo Akinola, Justin Morrow, Jozy Altidore, Alex Bono and Eriq Zavaleta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, McKenzie, Gaddis; Jamiro Monteiro, Jack Eliott, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

These two eh 😍#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) October 19, 2020

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzlaez, Ciman, Auro; Nick DeLeon, Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado, Pablo Piatti; Alejandro Pozuelo; Patrick Mullins

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction

This is all set to be an exciting encounter with two teams who will want to establish authority. It will be a great game for the neutrals as well. Toronto have been flying but their injury list has doubled over the last week and that could give Philadelphia Union an edge over them.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Toronto FC