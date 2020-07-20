Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City: prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Leaders of Group A, Orlando City and Philadelphia Union who have won both their respective fixtures so far, will go head to head in their final group game of the 'MLS is back' tournament to see who will finish on top as both teams head into the knockout stages.

Orlando are currently the occupants of the top spot in Group A with a goal difference that's healthier than that of Philadelphia by one goal. Orlando beat Inter Miami 2-1 in their opening encounter before seeing off NYC FC by 3 goals to 1 in their second match to book their place in the knockout stage.

After beating NYC FC 1-0 in their first game, Phladelphia got the better of Inter Miami in the second, beating them 2-1.

Having qualified for the knockout stages, both teams would ideally like to rest their top players and they couldn't otherwise be faulted for doing so thanks to the Florida heat. However, since all the group games will be counted for the regular season standings, the sides could be forced to field their best XIs.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-To-Head

Philadelphia and Orlando have gone up against each other 13 times. The hosts of tonight's game, Philadelphia have come out on top 6 times while Orlando City have tasted success only thrice in this fixture.

The teams have been deadlocked three times. The last time Philadelphia and Orlando squared up against each other, the match ended in a draw with both teams scoring 2 goals each.

Philadelphia Union form guide: D-W-W

Orlando City form guide: L-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Team News

Philadelphia midfielder Jose Martinez is suspended for the game following an incident that happened in their previous encounter with Inter Miami. Sergio Santos had to be taken off at half time as he had only just returned to the fray following a knee injury. It remains to be seen whether he will be deployed tonight.

Cory Burke is set to miss the MLS is back tournament due to travel restrictions. Meanwhile, Brendan Aaronson, Ilsinho and Alejandro Bodeya are all expected to be available after getting cramps in the first game. Andrew Wooten was unable to attend full training and it remains to be seen whether he will available tonight.

Injured: None

Doubful: Sergio Santos, Andrew Wooten

Suspended: Jose Martinez

A win or draw Monday night will mean City tops Group A. @fairwindscu | #PHIvORL — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 19, 2020

Orlando City meanwhile, have their complete set of players to choose from and could be looking to rotate their squad this time around.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Predicted XIs

Philadelphia United Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Elliot, Gaddis, Wallen Creavalle, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bodeya, Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko, Insinho

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese, Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan, Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Nani, Chris Mueller, Pereyra, Dom Dwyer

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City's form has been surprising to many but Philadelphia Union will be no pushovers. However, with both teams having made it to the knockout stages and likely to rest some key players, there's a good chance that this game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1:1 Orlando City