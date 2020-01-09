Plateau United v Akwa United prediction, playing 11, team news and more | NPFL 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

Plateau United would host Akwa United in a clash of the form teams of the NPFL

The Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos would be the venue of a Matchday 14 clash in the NPFL, as Plateau United host Akwa United.

The two sides have been in consistent form this season, with the hosts currently blazing the trail as table-toppers with 24 points from 13 matches while Akwa United are three places below with 22 points garnered from the same number of games.

Plateau United posted one of the most shocking results of the campaign when they trounce Enyimba 4-0 at home on matchday 12 (which led to the sack of the Enyimba coach) but followed that up with a disappointing 1-0 reversal away to Katsina United.

Akwa United, on the other hand, have been the standout team of the Nigerian top-flight in recent weeks and come into the clash off the back of a run of five consecutive wins in the league which has seen them consolidate their chase fo the continental places.

Plateau United v Akwa United Head-to-Head

Plateau United have clashed with Akwa United on seven occasions in the past, with the most recent meeting between the pair ending in a comprehensive 3-0 victory for the Jos outfit in April 2019 in addition to another victory of the same scoreline posted in July 2017.

The Promise Keepers have also triumphed on two occasions, scoring eight goals and conceding 11 while three matches ended in a stalemate.

Total matches played: 7, Plateau United wins: 2, Draws: 3, Akwa United wins: 2

Plateau United form guide: L W L W D

Akwa United form guide: W W W W W

Plateau United v Akwa United Team News and Predicted XI

For Plateau United, Ajiboye Oladele would likely man the goal and he would be protected by Chideozie Amaefule and Junior Salomon, with Elisha Golbe and Daniel Itodo manning the full-back spots.

A three-man midfield would comprise of Chukwuweike Ibeh, Benjamin Turba, and Hamzat Owolabi, while Yusuf Sadeeq, King Osanga, and veteran striker Victor Namo would be charged with leading the attack.

Plateau United predicted XI: Ajiboye Oladele; Elisha Golbe, Chiedozie Amefule, Junior Salomon, Daniel Itodo; Chukwuweike Ibeh, Benjamin Turba, Hamzat Owolabi; Yusuf Sadeeq, Victor Namo, King Osanga

Akwa United have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and coach Kennedy Boboye would field his strongest side to prosecute the fixture against his former side.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Jean Efala would likely man the post and he would be protected by a defence comprising Ndifreke Effiong and Denis Nya, while Philip David and Elu Wilson would mount the full-back positions.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi would be the creative force from the middle and he would be supported by Morice Chukwu, Aniekeme Asuquo, and Etboy Akpan, while upfront, the evergreen Mfon Udoh would lead the line alongside Ubong Friday.

Akwa United Predicted XI: Jean Efala; Ndifreke Effiong, Philip David, Elu Wilson, Denis Nya; Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Morice Chukwu, Aniekeme Asuquo, Etboy Akpan; Ubong Friday, Mfon Udoh

Plateau United v Akwa United Prediction

Plateau United were Nigerian champions in 2017 and the Jos side are on course to repeat the feat this season.

They have been unplayable at times this term and are currently tied with Lobi Stars at the summit of the table and would seek all three points against Akwa United to steer clear of their Makurdi rivals who have a game in hand.

Although they are yet to win the Nigerian league, Akwa United have impressed in recent years and are two-time winners of the Aiteo Cup.

They have played an attractive brand of football under the tutelage of Kennedy Boboye and seem poised to secure continental qualification or even go one further and win the league for the first time.

By virtue of their current form, there is no reason to suggest why they can't go all the way and the Promise Keepers have shown that they can go toe-to-toe with anyone on any turf in the league.

Plateau United have been near-invincible at home, winning five and drawing one of their six matches thus far, scoring a whopping 15 and conceding just three in the process.

This imperious form suggests that they could roll over Akwa United but that would be easier said than done and the hosts would have their hands full if they are to pick up anything from this fixture.

A victory for Akwa United would see them leapfrog Plateau into top spot and in light of this, they would be going all out for victory and Kennedy Boboye's inside knowledge of the hosts (having guided them to their 2017 league triumph) would give the Uyo side an edge in this game with a lot attached.

Prediction: Plateau United 1-1 Akwa United