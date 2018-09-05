Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Calcutta Football League: Players were instructed not to celebrate after scoring, says Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
342   //    05 Sep 2018, 21:22 IST

Sha
Shankarlal Chakraborty

Mohun Bagan scripted an emphatic 5-0 victory over Food Corporation of India (FCI) in their Calcutta Football League match on Wednesday evening. Star striker Dipanda Dicka scored his second hat-trick of the season while Tirthankar Sarkar and Kim Kima also scored a goal each. It was a one-sided affair after the Mariners got the first goal in the dying moments of the first half.

With two matches left for the green and maroon brigade, Shankarlal Chakraborty’s team is in sniffing distance of the championship, but he has instructed his boys to stay focused and not celebrate after scoring a goal!

“We are unaware what is going to happen in the next three matches (for East Bengal), so we need to perform as well as possible. That is why the players were instructed not to celebrate after scoring a goal. They were supposed to pick up the ball and bring it to the centre. Dicka scored a goal and started celebrating, but within moments he realised. We do want to waste time,” said Coach Shankarlal Chakraborty during the post-match press conference.

FCI impressed in the first half, created a few chances and also defended well. A special mention to goalkeeper Dhananjoy who made a few excellent saves in the first 45 minutes. Dipanda Dicka’s opening goal during stoppage time of the first half was a significant event in the context of the match. From there on, the hosts toyed with FCI’s defence and scored goals at will. Half-time substitutes Pintu Mahata and Tirthankar Sarkar played brilliantly and were the main architects inside the rectangle.

With the hat-trick, Dicka is now the leading goal scorer in the ongoing Calcutta Football League with 10 goals. Mohun Bagan is currently at the top of the standings in the Calcutta Football League with 23 points from 9 matches. This win helped them extend their goal difference to +18, which is very crucial in the context of the championship. An inferior goal difference robbed them of a CFL title last season and Arijit Bagui and Co. are making sure it does not repeat!

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Calcutta Football League Mohun Bagan Indian Football
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
Calcutta Football League 2018: 'Playing Mehtab Hossain...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: "It's good if Yuta...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: 'The team is only 70%...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs East...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs East...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: 5 things Mohun Bagan need...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Pathachakra...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: 'Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Veteran Mehtab Hossain...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan clinch victory...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us