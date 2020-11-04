Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Portland Timbers host Colorado Rapids at Providence Park on Sunday evening, with the hosts looking to now pull away from Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City at the top of the MLS Western Conference.

Both Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC have a game-in-hand, and will move above Portland Timbers if they win that game, but the Timbers will be looking to heap the pressure on them before they play.

In their last match, Portland Timbers did just enough, as they got past Vancouver Whitecaps with a 1-0 win, thanks to a 61st-minute goal from Yimmi Charra.

The result that Colorado Rapids got in their last game was a massive upset, as they beat Seattle Sounders 3-1. It was their first win since they restarted their season after a month-long break due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

That result from Colorado Rapids meant that Portland Timbers went to the top of the MLS Western Conference standings.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have beaten Colorado Rapids 10 times in 22 matches, having lost only seven times.

The last game between these two sides happened in July 2019, when they played out a 2-2 draw, which was the fifth stalemate between the two sides.

Portland Timbers MLS Form Guide - W-W-D-D-L

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Portland Timbers's Colombian striker Dairon Asprilla has a knee injury, and continues to remain unavailable for selection. The Timbers will also be without midfielder Blake Bodily.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Blake Bodily

Suspensions: None

For Colorado Rapids, Younes Namli, Kortne Ford, and Niki Jackson are all still injured and ruled out of this game.

Injuries: Kortne Ford, Younes Namli, Niki Jackson

Suspension: None

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XIs

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Braian Galvan, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Portland Timbers are definitely the form side in the MLS Western Conference at the moment. But one cannot ignore the confidence that a win against Seattle Sounders would have given to Colorado Rapids.

Even still, we are predicting a narrow win for the Portland Timbers.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Colorado Rapids