Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers will be looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps as they take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Portland Timbers were dealt a shock defeat by Vancouver Whitecaps in their season opener last weekend. Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo got off to a good start with a 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes at home.

We can get used to this 🏹#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/OBKGideyT9 — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) April 17, 2021

Lucas Cavallini headed home from a corner in the 49th minute of the game to score the only goal of the game between the Timbers and the Whitecaps last weekend.

It was a rather colourless display from both sides but it came on the back of Portland Timbers' 7-2 aggregate victory over Honduran outfit CD Marathon in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Portland Timbers finished the MLS 2020 season sitting third in the Western Conference table before losing on penalties to FC Dallas in the playoffs. On the other hand, Houston Dynamo finished bottom of the Western Conference Table and will be desperate to have a better campaign this time around.

Memo Rodriguez and Maximiliano Urruti scored one each for the Dynamo and they dug deep to hold on after Paul Marie had pulled one back for San Jose Earthquakes with 16 minutes remaining on the clock.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo have clashed a total of 18 times till date. The Timbers and the Dynamos have won six each while six matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in June 2019 and Portland Timbers registered a resounding 4-0 victory.

Portland Timbers form guide (including friendlies): D-D-D-W-W

Houston Dynamo form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-L-W

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Portland Timbers

Ismaila Jome has undergone successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon. Jome ruptured it at training on Monday, and will be out for the remainder of the season.



📰: https://t.co/UJp0n8FO3P | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/hMG8Ti71dH — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) April 22, 2021

Ismaila Jome suffered a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon in training on Monday after the loss to Vancouver Whitecaps. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Sebastian Blanco remain sidelined after picking up ACL injuries in 2020. Jeremy Ebobisse is also unlikely to feature as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Ismaila Jome, Sebastian Blanco, Jeremy Ebobisse

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo

Defenders Sam Junqua and Maynor Figueroa did not feature in the game against San Jose Earthquakes and are doubts here. Other than that, Houston Dynamo have no injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Sam Junqua, Maynor Figueroa

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Marić; Adam Lundkvist, Tim Parker, Boniek Garcia, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Fafà Picault, Maximiliano Urruti, Tyler Pasher

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Portland Timbers were one of the most consistent sides in the MLS last season and they should be able to see off Houston Dynamo without much trouble.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-0 Houston Dynamo