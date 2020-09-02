Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Portland Timbers host Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS Western Conference on Tuesday night, as they look to set right a run of awful defensive form, that has seen them concede seven goals in their last two games.

After picking up only two points in their first five MLS games, LA Galaxy have bounced back in their last two games, with two wins on the bounce, and will look to pile on Portland's defensive misery at Providence Park.

A win for LA Galaxy will see them go level on points with Portland after eight regular season matches, and well in the hunt for a playoff spot, which wasn't looking likely after a horrendous start to their season.

Even during the MLS is Back Tournament, LA Galaxy were going through a wretched run as they lost two and drew one of their games in that tournament.

Portland, though, will hope that their last two games, a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders and a 4-4 draw against Real Salt Lake were temporary blips, and will look to get back up and running when they host the Galaxy.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Both teams have won 10 games against each other in their history with six matches ending in a draw between the two sides.

LA Galaxy are definitely the team in better form coming into this game, though, as they beat LAFC 2-0 and San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 in their last two games, which has helped them build some sort of momentum heading into a tough tun of fixtures, that also sees them face city rivals Los Angeles FC again, in quick succession.

For Portland, it is the defensive issues that must be giving head coach Giovanni Savarese a headache. Seven goals conceded in two games isn't a good luck for any team, but even more so one that is gunning to finish near the top of the conference table.

In the last game between the two sides, which happened in the group stages of the MLS is Back tournament, Portland won 2-1, despite being reduced to ten men.

Portland Timbers MLS Form Guide - D-L-W-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy MLS Form Guide - W-W-L-L-L

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will miss the services of their Colombian striker Dairon Asprilla who is ruled out with a knee problem. Young midfielder Blake Bodily is also out with injury.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Blake Bodily

Doubtful: Yimmy Chara

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles Galaxy

Mexican superstar Javier Hernandez is still injured and not expected to play any part in this game.

Injured: Javier Hernandez, Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XIs

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predictions

The Galaxy have improved defensively, while Portland have suddenly fallen south. That promises for a fascinating sub-plot in this game.

The blip against Seattle Sounders aside, the Portland Timbers have been scoring enough goals though, and that is something that will give them hope for this game against LA Galaxy.

For the Galaxy, Sebastian Lletget has stepped up with the goods in the last two games, in Hernandez's absence, and he will look to make the most of what cannot be a Portland defence which is high on confidence.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-3 Los Angeles Galaxy