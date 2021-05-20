Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers will be looking to pick up from where they left off in their last match as they square off against Los Angeles Galaxy, who have been in great form so far this season. The Timbers struggled in the early weeks of the season but were able to come out on top against the high-flying San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday.

It marked just their second win of the new MLS season and amid mounting injury concerns, Giovanni Savarese's men have endured a tough start to the season. But they will feel confident after shutting out San Jose Earthquakes, who had scored 10 goals in their first five matches.

Yimmi Chara established the lead as early as the fifth minute for the Timbers on Saturday, before Marvin Loria's 74th-minute strike put the game to bed. It was a big response from Portland Timbers and they will hope to kick on in the same vein against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Galaxy have looked like a well-rounded unit so far this season and have been one of the most impressive sides in the new campaign. They dispatched Austin FC 2-0 in their latest outing thanks to goals from Sebastian Lletget and Javier Hernandez and will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they travel to take on Portland Timbers.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between Portland Timbers and Los Angeles Galaxy, the former have the slightest edge over the latter. The Timbers have won five matches while LA Galaxy have won four. One match has ended as a draw.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in October last year when Portland Timbers registered a thumping 5-2 victory over Galaxy.

Portland Timbers form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Portland Timbers

The Timbers have a long list of injuries. Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Steve Clark, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Aljaz Ivacic and Renzo Zambrano are all unavailable due to injuries. Goalkeeper Jeff Attinella is out for the season after undergoing thigh surgery.

Diego Chara and Larrys Mabiala were both absent last week and are set to miss out here again with hamstring strains.

INjuries: Sebastian Blanco, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Steve Clark, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Aljaz Ivacic, Renzo Zambrano, Diego Chara, Larrys Mabiala, Jeff Attinella

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles Galaxy

Jalen Neal is injured and set to miss out against Portland Timbers. Victor Vazquez, who had been out with an injury, returned to the bench in the game against Austin and will be in contention for a starting spot here.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Logan Ketterer; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Marvin Loria, Eryk Williamson; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

7️⃣ goals in only 5️⃣ matches for the hottest striker in @MLS pic.twitter.com/rmKqTqXC05 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 17, 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Daniel Steres, Daniel Steres, Julian Araujo; Carlos Harvey, Jonathan dos Santos; Sebastian Lletget, Efrain Alvarez, Samuel Grandsir; Javier Hernandez

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been one of the better sides in the MLS so far this season. The Timbers have struggled and amid mounting injury concerns, they might find it difficult to make their home advantage count.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy