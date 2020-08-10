Portland Timbers vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

It is quite fitting that Portland Timbers and Orlando City, two of the most consistent teams of the MLS is back tournament, will meet in the final to fight it out for the championship. Neither Portland nor Orlando were the favourites to win the tournament but here we are and we wouldn't complain at all.

Portland Timbers have been able to maintain their undefeated streak despite having to face the likes LAFC, Los Angeles Galaxy and New York City FC. They have truly looked like they belong at the top with their performances and the semi-final win against Philadelphia Union was convincing enough.

Meanwhile, Oscar Pareja has been able to improve Orlando City quite quickly. Orlando have easily been the surprise package of the tournament. It's a good time to be an Orlando City fan with the team finally looking like they're settling down and remaining undefeated in a tournament that has worked out exactly like they would have wanted it to up until now.

Orlando City dispatched Minnesota 3-1 in the semi-finals thanks to a brace from Nani and another goal in the dying embers of the game by Benji Michel. When both teams square up against each other tomorrow, a Concacaf Champions League place is on the line and it promises to be nothing short of a thriller.

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

The Timbers have taken on Orlando City 5 times in the past. Orlando City have dominated the fixture, winning 3 of them. The Timbers have only won once against their MLS is back final opponents. One game ended in a draw.

The last time these two went toe-to-toe was in July last year and the game ended deadlocked at 1-1.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Orlando City form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Team News

"We have a very strong team."



Jarek Niezgoda talks about the depth of our squad ahead of the final. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/SoK7bWm7BY — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 6, 2020

The Timbers will be looking to their main man in midfield, Diego Chara, to pull the strings from the centre for the striking talent of Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Diego Valeri have been excellent for the Portland Timbers.

Other than Dairon Asprilla, who continues to be sidelined after undergoing a knee surgery, Portland Timbers have no casualties.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Under Oscar Pareja, Orlando City have been able to deploy a consistent starting XI almost throughout the tournament. This has contributed greatly towards their form. Nani, in particular, has been a standout performer for Orlando in this tournament.

6 - Six of @OrlandoCitySC's 8 goals at #MLSisBack have been scored in the 60th minute or later, with @luisnani directly involved in 4 of them (3 goals 1 assist). Clutch. pic.twitter.com/vlWlEoooIU — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) August 6, 2020

On the injury front, Dom Dwyer continues to be unavailable after picking up a knee injury. Other than that, Portland have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Dom Dwyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Erik Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Vimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse

Orlando City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Akindele

Portland Timbers vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have had the upperhand in this fixture but Portland Timbers have looked good throughout the tournament as well. This one is definitely going to be one of the toughest contests we've seen in the past weeks.

Prediction- Portland Timbers 1-2 Orlando City