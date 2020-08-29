Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Two teams that experienced varying outcomes in their derbies, Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, will go up against each other in tonight's Western Conference matchup. The champions of the MLS is Back tournament, Portland Timbers, will be raring to bounce back after losing 3-0 to Seattle Sounders last weekend.

On the other hand Real Salt Lake dismantled Colorado Rapids 4-1 in their previous match. The Timbers were supposed to play San Jose Earthquakes midweek but they decided to sit the match out to offer support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting by police officers in Wisconsin.

“We’re humans. We are affected by these things that are happening in our country.”



For the Timbers family, there is more to life than the conversation of soccer.



READ | https://t.co/FQu6mbh61G | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/AZ47rYjPpe — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 28, 2020

Real Salt Lake's match against Los Angeles was also postponed for the same reason. However, RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen's distasteful comments over the match being postponed have not gone down well and he has even been asked to sell the team.

After the match against LAFC was postponed, Hansen said,

"It's taken a lot of wind out of my sails, what effort I want to put into recruiting players and building a great team,"

"It just seems that's not a very good path to take."

The Timbers will be desperate to show that their triumphant run in the MLS is Back tournament was no fluke. Real Salt Lake can displace Portland Timbers from the 4th place with a win tonight.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake have gone head to head 28 times. The Timbers have won the fixture 12 times while Real Salt Lake have come away with a win on 9 occasions.

Advertisement

7 matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two squared off was in the MLS play offs last season and Real Salt Lake won the game by 2 goals to 1.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Real Salt Lake form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Portland Timbers will be without Dairon Asprilla who is recovering from an injury to his left knee. Blake Bodily is also out with an injury to his right thigh. Yimmi Chara is a doubt and was sidelined for their previous game as well after picking up a thigh injury during the knockout stage of the MLS is Back tournament.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Blake Bodily

Doubtful: Yimmy Chara

Suspensions: None

"Knocking them down like a prairie dog with bubonic plague."



Classic @briandunseth, classic Rocky Mountain Cup result. pic.twitter.com/LQAEmSMnXk — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 25, 2020

As for Real Salt Lake, Douglas Martinez is set to miss out after suffering a concussion. Crhistopher Garcia continues to be unavailable due to an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Douglas Martinez and Christopher Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Kyle Beckerman

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI: Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria, Jeremy Ebobisse

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Putna, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Herrera, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Justin Meram, Rusnak and Damir Kreilach.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake looked solid against Colorado Rapids last weekend. Portland Timbers will be desperate to put their 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders. It's hard to tell which way this one is going to go.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Real Salt Lake