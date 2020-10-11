Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Portland Timbers host San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS clash on Sunday night, with the hosts desperate to make up ground on Conference leaders Seattle Sounders.

Portland Timbers have won their last four matches, and are unbeaten in five games. In their last game, which was a goal-fest, they beat Los Angeles Galaxy 6-3 at the Diginity Health Sports Park in California.

Portland Timbers are currently second in the Western Conference standings, and depending on Seattle Sounders's result in their match against Los Angeles FC on Sunday night, they could go level on points with the leaders.

San Jose Earthquakes, too, have built up a head of steam recently, and have managed three wins on the bounce.

In their last game, they managed to get past a nine-man Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. San Jose Earthquakes are currently seventh in the Western Conference, with seven points less than Portland Timbers so far.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have won half of the 28 fixtures they have played against San Jose Earthquakes so far. San Jose Earthquakes have only managed to beat the Timbers five times in their history, while they managed nine draws.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-W-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

For Portland Timbers, Sebastian Blanco and Dairon Asprilla will mostly miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Injuries: Sebastian Blanco and Dairon Asprilla

Suspensions: None

For San Jose Earthquakes, Oswaldo Alanis and Guram Kashia are both injured right now, and will not play any part against Portland Timbers. Danny Hoesen is also likely to miss out.

Injured: Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia, Danny Hoesen

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Tanner Beason, Nick Lima; Judson, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yueill Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios; Cristian Espinoza

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

In a clash between two sides who are in excellent form leading up to this one, making a prediction is a hard call. The Portland Timbers, though, have consistently won games throughout the season, and that is why we have them as favourites to win this one.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes