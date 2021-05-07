Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia derby on Sunday.

Portland Timbers crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the second leg of their quarter-final tie. The Timbers had held Club America to a 1-1 draw in the first leg but were outplayed in the second on a rainy night at the Estadio Azteca.

The Timbers did create a couple of good chances in the second half but weren't as clinical as Club America were. Giovanni Savarese's men will now focus on their MLS campaign, which has got off to a rather poor start.

They lost 1-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps in their season opener but bounced back to register a 2-1 win over Houston Dynamos in their second outing. However, they fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat in their latest MLS game against FC Dallas and are currently 12th in the MLS Western Conference standings after finishing third in the regular season in 2020.

Meanwhile, their rivals Seattle Sounders have got off to a good start, registering resounding wins against Minnesota United and LA Galaxy on either side of their 1-1 draw against LAFC. Raul Ruidiaz has been in great form for the Sounders and has scored four goals from three appearances so far this season.

Brian Schmetzer's side sit atop the Western Conference standings and will be looking to build on their early-season momentum when they clash with the Timbers in the Cascadia derby at Providence Park on Sunday.

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, the former have won five times. Seattle Sounders have registered three wins while two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides squared off was in October last year and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Portland Timbers form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Seattle Sounders form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-D-W

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Portland Timbers

Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Sebastian Blanco are still recovering from the ACL injuries they suffered in 2020 and are unavailable for selection. Aljaz Ivacic recently underwent surgery and is set to be out for a while. Ismaila Jome ruptured his Achilles tendon and has been ruled out for the season.

Cristhian Paredes and Steve Clark have suffered muscle strains on their thighs and are unavailable as well.

Injuries: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Sebastian Blanco, Aljaz Ivacic, Ismaila Jome, Cristhian Paredes, Steve Clark

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders

Fredy Montero has returned to training for Seattle Sounders and is likely to feature against Portland Timbers. Joshua Atencio suffered a quad injury and is unavailable while Jordan Morris has been ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury during his loan spell at Swansea City.

Injuries: Joshua Atencio, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chará, Eryk Williamson; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Our Sounders Family.



After a stunning finish, @RaulRuidiazM celebrated with a group of youngsters from our team bubble. 😊 pic.twitter.com/vdWUOwdiwx — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 3, 2021

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Brad Smith, Alex Roldan, Kelyin Rowe, Joao Paulo, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Portland Timbers have struggled so far this season. They played Club America on Thursday and will take on the well-rested Seattle Sounders, who have been able to get a good week's layoff. It's going to be real hard for Portland Timbers to eke out a positive result on Sunday.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 Seattle Sounders