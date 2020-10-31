Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Portland Timbers host Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park on Sunday evening, with the hosts looking to keep up the pressure on Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City at the top of the MLS Western Conference.

In their last match, Portland Timbers were extremely impressive, as they dispatched Los Angeles Galaxy 5-2 at home. That victory put an end to a three-game run that they went on without a win.

Vancouver Whitecaps have been extremely inconsistent throughout the season. They have won three of their last five games, but the odd loss in between has ensured that they haven't been able to build any kind of momentum throughout the season.

In their last game, Vancouver Whitecaps ran into a well-oiled Seattle Sounders machine, and lost 2-0, thanks to goals from Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro.

Portland Timbers will be hoping that they can pull off a similar result, which would allow them to continue keeping pace with Seattle.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have won 13 of 27 games against Vancouver Whitecaps, while losing only seven. A further seven matches have ended in draws.

Portland Timbers MLS Form Guide - W-D-D-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Form Guide - L-W-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Portland Timbers will continue to miss Colombian striker Dairon Asprilla who is unavailable for selection because of a knee injury. Midfielder Blake Bodily is also unavailable for selection, with fitness concerns.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Blake Bodily

Suspensions: None

For Vancouver Whitecaps, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, and Jasser Khmiri are all injured, and will definitely miss this game.

Injured: Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Jasser Khmiri

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XIs

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Russell Teibert; David Milinkovic; Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Even though recent form points towards Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers would have had their confidence rejuvenated by the crushing win over Los Angeles Galaxy in their last game.

They will now look to take that momentum forward into this game, which is why we are predicting a Portland Timbers win in this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps