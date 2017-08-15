Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool join hands to celebrate India's Independence Day

The heartwarming message was well received in India.

Manchester United are one of the most widely supported clubs in India

What's the story?

India's 70th year of independence is a day for the entire nation to rejoice. But along with the citizens of India, it now appears that several top football teams from Europe are also doing their bit to wish the country a very happy independence day.

Among these teams are some of the biggest names in Europe namely Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. The enormous Indian fan base of these teams may be a major reason for the support offered to India or most likely it is the goodwill of all involved at the club. Whatever the reason might be, India appreciates the very kind gesture on their part.

Harry Kane with the Indian flag

In case you didn't know...

India provides a major market for the European clubs with Asia among the richest fan bases for teams playing thousands of miles away. Lately, clubs have been bumping up their efforts to bring their teams to India and even make them play here. While individual players continue to make their presence felt in the country, regular visits from top clubs remains a problem. That too, however, should change pretty soon.

The heart of the matter

The message from these European giants is there for all to see and each of these posts was greeted with support and gratitude from the Indian community with many people even thanking the clubs for taking India so seriously.

Bayern Munich, in particular, were especially creative in their Independence day Facebook post as they placed the Indian tricolour in the background of a photo of the winning side from the recently concluded German Cup. The trophy shines in the front with the flag as the main attraction. Classy indeed.

Bayern team with the trophy and Indian flag

Liverpool too used a custom made post to thank India for all their support to the club and wished the nation a very happy Independence Day.

Manchester United were not far behind either and had their own message to send to their loyal Indian fans.

Man United's Independence day message

What's next?

The football season is most definitely off and running so you can catch your favourite teams playing every weekend in their respective leagues. The Premier League kicked off last week and as usual gathered a massive Indian audience.

Author's take

The recognition of India at this world stage is a great boost for a nation which continues to make strides in the sport of football. Let's hope that the support continues to pour in and India shines in world football.